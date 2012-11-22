Italy will refuse "unacceptable solutions" to EU budget-Monti

BRUSSELS Nov 22 Italian Prime Minister Mario
Monti said on Thursday that Italy has been disproportionately
penalised by the European Union budget up to now and it would
refuse any "unacceptable solutions" that emerge from talks.
European Union leaders are facing a long and bitter tussle
to agree future spending plans worth 1 trillion euros ($1.28
trillion) at the summit in Brussels.
"It is absolutely essential that Italy obtains better
results than those presented in initial drafts, on the cohesion
funds, agricultural funds, and on mechanisms," Monti told
reporters as he arrived for the summit in Brussels.
"We will not accept solutions that we consider
unacceptable," he said, adding that Italy would still be willing
to work in a constructive way with EU partners if a deal was not
reached at this summit.
Italy's Minister for European Affairs Enzo Moavero said on
Wednesday he saw a significant chance that leaders would reach
an agreement during the meeting but he has also said Italy would
be ready to block an agreement if no suitable deal were reached.