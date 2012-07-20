Italy Euribor probe focuses on domestic banks-source

BARI, July 20 An Italian criminal probe into possible rigging of the benchmark Euribor rate is focusing on Italian banks only, an investigative source told Reuters on Friday, adding that no lender was currently under investigation.

The Euribor, the euro-priced counterpart of the scandal-hit Libor bank-to-bank lending rate, is set by a panel of 43 banks. Four Italian banks - UniCredit, Intesa Sanpaolo , Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena and UBI Banca - are in the rate-setting panel