UPDATE 1-Italy's 5-star wants vote on euro, joining wave of referendums

(Adds background, Len Pen comments)
By Philip Pullella
ROME, June 22 Italy's anti-establishment 5-Star
movement, buoyed by big gains in local elections, has pressed
demands for a referendum on whether to keep the euro, something
that would add to a wave of plebiscites shaking politics across
Europe.
The fact that Britain is holding a referendum on whether to
remain in the European Union showed the bloc was flawed and
Italy needed to rethink its relations to the EU, 5-Star's Luigi
Di Maio, vice president of the lower house of parliament, said.
Marine Le Pen, the leader of France's National Front, has
said she wants a vote on EU membership.
"All EU countries should have a referendum," she told TF1
television. "The EU is in meltdown, it's falling apart."
In recent months, the Netherlands has had a referendum on
EU-Ukraine ties, and Italy on drilling rights, while
Switzerland, which often holds plebiscites, is still at odds
with the EU over a 2014 vote forcing the government to impose
quotas on migrants from the bloc.
"We want a consultative referendum on the euro," Di Maio
said during a talk show.
"The euro as it is today does not work. We either have
alternative currencies or a 'Euro 2'."
5-Star has suggested Europe adopt two different currencies,
one for the rich north and another for southern countries.
Any referendum on the euro would be merely a test of public
opinion because Italian law does not allow such votes to change
international treaties. It would also require a lengthy
parliamentary procedure to organise and would be highly unlikely
unless 5-Star first won power at a national election.
But if it were to eventually produce a popular rejection of
the euro it would send a clear signal to the government.
Supporters of 5-Star say Sunday's mayoral election results,
where the party won in 19 of the 20 cities that went to a runoff
vote, including the capital Rome the northern industrial city
Turin, as a possible springboard to national rule.
Its founder Beppe Grillo has also called for a referendum on
whether Italy should stay in the European Union.
"We are now waiting for the results of the Brexit
referendum. The mere fact that a country like Great Britain is
holding a referendum on whether to leave the EU signals the
failure of the European Union," Di Maio said.
Last week, Nigel Farage, leader of the pro-Brexit UK
Independence Party, said the victory of 5-Star's Virginia Raggi
as Rome's first woman mayor, followed by a British vote to leave
the EU in Thursday's referendum, would be the start of the
disintegration of the EU.
(Writing by Philip Pullella and Andrew Heavens; Additional
reporting by Gavin Jones; Editing by Robin Pomeroy)