EXOR says Dutch base makes it easier to invest, raise funds

UPDATE 2-Canada's Porter Airlines resumes flights after outage grounds fleet
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said flights had resumed after a system outage grounded its fleet earlier on Saturday.
MILAN Aug 20 Italy's EXOR, the holding company of the Agnelli family, said switching its base to the Netherlands will make it easier to carry out acquisitions and raise funds in the future.
EXOR last month announced it would be following in the footsteps of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles - which it controls with a 29 percent stake and 44 percent of voting rights - and register as a Dutch company via a cross-border merger.
After fully acquiring its U.S. subsidiary Chrysler to create the world's seventh-largest car maker, Fiat two years ago took the politically sensitive decision to shift away from Italy.
In addition to registering in the Netherlands it chose Britain as its tax domicile and a dual listing in Milan and New York.
In a document published late on Friday, EXOR detailed the reasons for following FCA's example.
"The board believes that through a Dutch holding company, EXOR will enjoy greater flexibility in raising funds or carrying out acquisitions or strategic investments in the future."
In addition to FCA, EXOR's investments include luxury sports car maker Ferrari, truck maker CNH Industrial , re-insurance group ParterRe, the Economist magazine and Serie A football team Juventus. (Reporting by Valentina Za; editing by John Stonestreet)
PARIS, Jan 15 A judicial investigation into diesel emissions testing in France could widen beyond Renault after tests showed other carmakers had exceeded the authorised levels, the French environment minister said on Sunday, without elaborating.
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said it had grounded all its flights on Saturday due to a system outage.