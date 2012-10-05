Italy - Factors to watch on October 5

The following factors could affect Italian markets on Friday.

Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy. New items are marked with (*).

* MPS

The top shareholder in Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena will support a change in the lender's governance that would reduce its power, strenghtening in exchange the role of the president and the chief executive of the bank. The shareholder, a foundation, said in an emailed statement late on Thursday it will vote in favour of all the proposals to be discussed next Tuesday during an extraordinary shareholders' meeting, including changes to the governance.

ITALIAN BANKS

Italy faces the risk of a credit crunch when its banks have to repay the cheap three-year loans they took from the European Central Bank, the chairman of the country's third-biggest lender Monte dei Paschi said on Thursday. 

ENI

The oil and gas group will increase its oil and gas output to 2.5-3.0 million barrels of oil equivalent per day in five-six years time from 1.8 million boe/day today, its Chief Executive Paolo Scaroni said on Thursday.

Eni has discovered gas and condensate northwest of the Snoehvit field in the Barents Sea, the Norwegian Petroleum Directorate said on Friday.

FIAT

The group is ready to relaunch talks with General Motors for the European division of Opel should GM decide to sell it, Il Sole 24 Ore said. The idea would be to buy it at zero cost, it said. The project has not yet been formally presented to GM, it said.

Brazil finalized new rules on Thursday for local carmakers to avoid a steep tax increase by making vehicles more fuel efficient, using more domestically built parts and investing more in Brazilian research and engineering. Brazil is one of Fiat's main markets.

Automobile production in Brazil fell 14.2 percent and sales slumped 31.4 percent in September from August, the national automakers' association said on Thursday.

DATALOGIC

The Bologna-based company is studying a friendly takeover bid on U.S. rival Intermec, weeklyIl Mondo said. The Italian Strategic Fund, controlled by the state, is ready to fund a capital increase at Datalogic for the operation, it said. At least $400 million is needed to fund the takeover, it added.

* ATLANTIA

The highway operator is lining up its first retail bond to the tune of 1 billion euros which can be raised to 1.5 billion euros in the offer period, weekly Il Mondo said. The issue will have an 8-year maturity.

* PRELIOS

There is a plan B to save the company, alternative to the offers from Feidos and U.S. Fortress, Il Sole 24 Ore said. The plan sees a capital increase and a rescheduling of debt, it said.

BANCA GENERALI

Banca Generali's total net inflows in September amounted to 103 million. Year-to-date, total net inflows have reached 1,362 million, of which 938 million gathered by the Banca Generali network and 424 million by Banca Generali Private Banking.

* PARMALAT

Lactalis is mulling delisting the company from Milan, Il Sole 24 Ore saiod.

GEMINA

The holding company that controls Rome's ADR airport said it will not sell the airport's ADR Mobility unit because the four offers it recieved were inadequate. ADR Mobility manages the airport's parking lots.

IL SOLE-24 ORE

The publisher of Italy's business daily said it plans to make 100 million euros in measures to intergrate its print and digital operations over the next three years with the aim of making the company profitable on a operating level during 2013.