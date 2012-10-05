Italy - Factors to watch on October 5

The following factors could affect Italian markets on Friday.
* MPS
The top shareholder in Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena will
support a change in the lender's governance that would reduce
its power, strenghtening in exchange the role of the president
and the chief executive of the bank. The shareholder, a
foundation, said in an emailed statement late on Thursday it
will vote in favour of all the proposals to be discussed next
Tuesday during an extraordinary shareholders' meeting, including
changes to the governance.
ITALIAN BANKS
Italy faces the risk of a credit crunch when its banks have
to repay the cheap three-year loans they took from the European
Central Bank, the chairman of the country's third-biggest lender
Monte dei Paschi said on Thursday.
ENI
The oil and gas group will increase its oil and gas output
to 2.5-3.0 million barrels of oil equivalent per day in five-six
years time from 1.8 million boe/day today, its Chief Executive
Paolo Scaroni said on Thursday.
Eni has discovered gas and condensate northwest of the
Snoehvit field in the Barents Sea, the Norwegian Petroleum
Directorate said on Friday.
FIAT
The group is ready to relaunch talks with General Motors
for the European division of Opel should GM decide to
sell it, Il Sole 24 Ore said. The idea would be to buy it at
zero cost, it said. The project has not yet been formally
presented to GM, it said.
Brazil finalized new rules on Thursday for local carmakers
to avoid a steep tax increase by making vehicles more fuel
efficient, using more domestically built parts and investing
more in Brazilian research and engineering. Brazil is one of
Fiat's main markets.
Automobile production in Brazil fell 14.2 percent and sales
slumped 31.4 percent in September from August, the national
automakers' association said on Thursday.
DATALOGIC
The Bologna-based company is studying a friendly takeover
bid on U.S. rival Intermec, weeklyIl Mondo said. The
Italian Strategic Fund, controlled by the state, is ready to
fund a capital increase at Datalogic for the operation, it said.
At least $400 million is needed to fund the takeover, it added.
* ATLANTIA
The highway operator is lining up its first retail bond to
the tune of 1 billion euros which can be raised to 1.5 billion
euros in the offer period, weekly Il Mondo said. The issue will
have an 8-year maturity.
* PRELIOS
There is a plan B to save the company, alternative to the
offers from Feidos and U.S. Fortress, Il Sole 24 Ore said. The
plan sees a capital increase and a rescheduling of debt, it
said.
BANCA GENERALI
Banca Generali's total net inflows in September amounted to
103 million. Year-to-date, total net inflows have reached 1,362
million, of which 938 million gathered by the Banca Generali
network and 424 million by Banca Generali Private Banking.
* PARMALAT
Lactalis is mulling delisting the company from Milan, Il
Sole 24 Ore saiod.
GEMINA
The holding company that controls Rome's ADR airport said it
will not sell the airport's ADR Mobility unit because the four
offers it recieved were inadequate. ADR Mobility manages the
airport's parking lots.
IL SOLE-24 ORE
The publisher of Italy's business daily said it plans to
make 100 million euros in measures to intergrate its print and
digital operations over the next three years with the aim of
making the company profitable on a operating level during 2013.