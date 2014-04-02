Italy - Factors to watch on April 2

The following factors could affect Italian markets on Wednesday.
Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot
vouch for their accuracy. New items are marked with (*).
POLITICS
Italy can get its unemployment below 10 percent in the
medium term with signs of improvement beginning to show through
in the economy, Prime Minister Matteo Renzi said on Tuesday,
after the jobless rate hit its highest level since at least
1977.
ECONOMY
Italy posted a state sector deficit of 18.4 billion euros in
March compared with a deficit of 22 billion euros in the same
month last year, the Economy Ministry said on Tuesday.
COMPANIES
BANKS
The ECB, via national regulators, is open to discuss with
banks on a one-to-one basis issues such as the valuation of real
estate collateral and loan classification, as it scrutinises
banking assets in a Europe-wide health check, Il Messaggero
reported without citing sources.
The paper said the move follows a meeting with chief risk
officers of banks under review held on March 26 where Finnish,
German and Italian banks in particular made their voices heard.
FIAT
New car sales in Italy, Europe's fourth-largest car market,
rose 4.96 percent in March from the same month a year ago to
139,337 vehicles, Italy's transport ministry said on Tuesday.
PRADA
Board meeting on full-year results; followed by analyst and
investor presentation (0900 GMT).
PIAGGIO
Standard & Poor's said on Tuesday it had revised its outlook
on the Italian scooter maker to negative from stable, citing
weaker credit ratios and shaky market conditions, but affirmed
its long-term corporate rating on the firm at 'BB-'.
BANCO DESIO, POPOLARE DI SPOLETO
Banco Desio said it had reached an agreement to subscribe a
reserved 139.75 million euro capital increase in Popolare di
Spoleto that would give it a stake of between 66.8 percent and
72.2 percent in the Spoleto bank. The capital increase is
expected to be carried out in July.
TELECOM ITALIA
Proxy adviser ISS said on Tuesday it recommended investors
in Telecom Italia TLIT.MI vote for the slate of board member
candidates proposed by Italian asset management association
Assogestioni at the shareholder meeting on April 16.
* L'ESPRESSO
The publisher said on Wednesday it had launched a 100
million euro equity-linked 2019 bond with a coupon of between
2.625 and 3.375 percent, convertible into company's shares.
Proceeds from the bond sale would be used to pay back a 227.4
million euro bond coming due this year, it said.
* ERG
The energy company said on Wednesday a joint-venture between
its ERG Renew unit and LUKERG Renew of Russia's Lukoil
had signed a project finance accord obtaining an 11-year, 67
million euro loan for a 70 mega-watt wind farm in Gabeleisis,
Romania.
D'AMICO INTERNATIONAL SHIPPING
Annual and extraordinary shareholders' meeting.
EDISON
Savings shareholders' meeting (1330 GMT).
KINEXIA
Board meeting on FY results.
IPO
The initial public offering of Anima Holding, which controls
Italian fund manager Anima SGR, has been fully covered two days
after it started, a source close to the matter said on Tuesday.
For Italian market data and news, click on codes in
brackets:
20 biggest gainers (in percentage)............
20 biggest losers (in percentage).............
FTSE IT allshare index
FTSE Mib index........
FTSE Allstars index...
FTSE Mid Cap index....
Block trades..........
Stories on Italy...... IT-LEN
For pan-European market data and news, click on codes in
brackets:
European Equities speed guide...................
FTSEurofirst 300 index..............................
DJ STOXX index......................................
Top 10 STOXX sectors...........................
Top 10 EUROSTOXX sectors......................
Top 10 Eurofirst 300 sectors...................
Top 25 European pct gainers.......................
Top 25 European pct losers........................
Main stock markets:
Dow Jones............... Wall Street report .....
Nikkei 225............. Tokyo report............
FTSE 100............... London report...........
Xetra DAX............. Frankfurt market stories
CAC-40................. Paris market stories...
World Indices.....................................
Reuters survey of world bourse outlook.........
Western European IPO diary..........................
European Asset Allocation........................
Reuters News at a Glance: Equities...............
Main currency report:...............................