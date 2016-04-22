Italy - Factors to watch on April 22

The following factors could affect Italian markets on Friday.

Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy. New items are marked with (*).

For a complete list of diary events in Italy please click on .

ECONOMY

ISTAT releases February industry orders and sales data (0800 GMT) and February retail sales data (0900 GMT);

Rating agency Fitch revises sovereign debt rating on Italy.

DEBT

Treasury announces sale of BTP and CCTeu bonds, with relative amounts to be auctioned on April 28.

The Treasury said it would issue 6 billion euros in BOT bills maturing Oct. 31, 2016 at an auction on April 27.

COMPANIES

SALVATORE FERRAGAMO

Chief Executive Michele Norsa will leave his post by the end of the year after a decade at the helm of the Italian luxury goods maker, the company said in a statement on Thursday.

RCS MEDIAGROUP

Releasing preliminary consolidated results, the publisher said its first-quarter EBITDA loss before non-recurring items narrowed to 3.4 million euros from a loss of 15.5 million a year earlier.

(*) MEDIASET

Vivendi CEO Arnaud de Puyfontaine told La Repubblica it was not totally impossible he might enter the Mediaset board after the French group bought the Italian broadcaster's pay TV unit, valued at 600-700 million euros. "Never say never," he said.

ENI

Kazakhstan's Kashagan oil project is likely to return to production in June 2017, an executive of one of the field's consortium members told reporters at an energy conference in Moscow on Thursday.

(*) ENEL

Enersis Americas, Italian utility Enel's Latin American arm, said it was laying off workers as part of an efficiency drive against the backdrop of a difficult energy market.

BANCO POPOLARE

Blackrock has a stake of just over 5 percent in the lender, a filing with market regulator showed.

Fitch said it had changed the outlook on the lender's 'BB' long-term issuer default rating to 'Negative' from 'Stable'.

BANCA POPOLARE DI MILANO

Fitch said it has placed BPM's 'BB+' long-term issuer default rating on rating watch negative.

Athena Capital has reduced its stake in Popolare di Milano to 4.873 percent from 5.734 previously, a filing with the market regulator showed.

TOD'S

The company said it would stop releasing Q1 and Q3 earnings, but will continue to disclose consolidated sales figures on a quarterly basis.

FIAT CHRYSLER AUTOMOBILES

The carmaker said it was voluntarily recalling an estimated 23,879 vans in the United States to relocate an electrical connector.

BB BIOTECH

Board meeting on Q1 results.

TXT E-SOLUTIONS

Annual general meeting (0730 GMT), followed by analyst meeting (0930 GMT).

CALTAGIRONE

Annual general meeting (1000 GMT).

SARAS

Annual general meeting (0830 GMT).

For Italian market data and news, click on codes in brackets:

20 biggest gainers (in percentage)............

20 biggest losers (in percentage).............

FTSE IT allshare index

FTSE Mib index........

FTSE Allstars index...

FTSE Mid Cap index....

Block trades..........

Stories on Italy...... IT-LEN

For pan-European market data and news, click on codes in brackets: European Equities speed guide................... FTSEurofirst 300 index.............................. DJ STOXX index...................................... Top 10 STOXX sectors........................... Top 10 EUROSTOXX sectors...................... Top 10 Eurofirst 300 sectors................... Top 25 European pct gainers....................... Top 25 European pct losers........................ Main stock markets: Dow Jones............... Wall Street report ..... Nikkei 225............. Tokyo report............ FTSE 100............... London report........... Xetra DAX............. Frankfurt market stories CAC-40................. Paris market stories... World Indices..................................... Reuters survey of world bourse outlook......... Western European IPO diary.......................... European Asset Allocation........................ Reuters News at a Glance: Equities............... Main currency report:...............................