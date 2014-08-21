Italy - Factors to watch on August 21

The following factors could affect Italian markets on Thursday.
ECONOMY
Italy's government will publish updated budget and macro
estimates by Oct. 1, the Economy ministry said on Wednesday.
COMPANIES
LUXOTTICA
The eyewear group said on Thursday it planned to discuss the
issue of a possible exit of Chief Executive Andrea Guerra at its
next board meeting.
LUXOTTICA, CAMPARI, AUTOGRILL
Luxottica Managing Director and CFO Enrico Cavatorta,
Campari CEO Bob Kunze-Concewitz and Autogrill CEO Gianmario
Tondato da Ruos are mentioned in the press as a possible
successor to Guerra after news that the Luxottica CEO may leave.
MF said that Kunze-Concewitz was the frontrunner and
mentioned also Artsana's Claudio De Conto and Kering's
head of eyewear licenses Roberto Vedovotto as possible
candidates.
FIAT
Chairman John Elkann was quoted as saying in the press he
was "optimistic" on the company's merger plans. The comment came
on the last day in which Fiat investors could sell their shares
if they rejected the merger. The car maker has decided it would
not spend more than 500 million euros on paying out dissenting
investors and bondholders.
BANKS
The European Central Bank has sent back stress test results
to about 100 of the 128 banks that are undergoing a pan-European
health check asking them to address a number of issues, Il
Messaggero said in an unsourced report.
Banks, including all of the 15 Italian lenders targeted by
the check-up, had until Wednesday to answer the ECB's remarks
and the ECB on Thursday will say whether that is enough.
GTECH
The Italian lottery operator said on Wednesday 14 banks have
agreed to lend it up to $10.7 billion, in part to back its
planned acquisition of U.S. slot machine maker International
Game Technology.
TOD'S
Italy's Della Valle family, the main shareholder in the
luxury shoemaker with a 56.8 percent stake, bought a further 0.7
percent over the past week paying 17.3 million euros, the
company said on Wednesday. Shares in Tod's hit a two-year low
after it posted disappointing first-half results on Aug. 7.
* TERNA
The Greek government wants the future owner of a 66 percent
stake in its power grid ADMIE to pledge investments of at least
2.0-2.5 billion euros to upgrade the network, Il Sole 24 Ore
said. Terna has said it is interested in bidding for the stake,
which the newspaper says could be worth around 1 billion euros.
