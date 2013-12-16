Italy - Factors to watch on December 16

The following factors could affect Italian markets on Monday.
Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot
vouch for their accuracy. New items are marked with (*).
POLITICS
The new leader of Italy's centre-left Democratic Party (PD)
indicated on Sunday he will support the ruling coalition
government led by fellow PD member Enrico Letta into 2015 and
does not plan to push for a snap election.
ECONOMY
ISTAT releases October foreign trade data (0900 GMT).
COMPANIES
Milan Bourse after hours trading closed.
TELECOM ITALIA, BLACKROCK INC
Telecom Italia TLIT.MI said on Monday it had not received
any information from U.S. money manager BlackRock regarding an
increase in its stake in the Italian telecoms group to 10.14
percent, as shown by U.S. regulatory filings.
CIR, VERBUND
Sorgenia, the energy unit of the De Benedetti family's
holding company, will likely meet with its banks on Wednesday to
discuss a debt restructuring, Corriere della Sera reported on
Saturday. The lenders may ask the holding company and Sorgenia's
inveStor Verbund to give their contribution to the plan, the
daily said.
ALITALIA, LUFTHANSA, Air France-KLM
Lufthansa is not interested in Alitalia because the Italian
airline makes a loss and has a close commercial agreement with
AirFrance KLM which would be difficult to renegotiate, and
because the German company is undergoing its own reorganisation,
Lufthansa chief executive Christoph Franz said in an interview
with Corriere Economia.
Italy is a "key market" for the German airline, Franz said.
Franz also said Alitalia should reinforce its low-cost
business and warned against a partnership between Alitalia and a
Gulf airline like Etihad.
MEDIASET, TELEFONICA, PRISA
The Italian broadcaster is reviewing, together with Spain's
Telefonica, the possibility to buy a majority stake in Spanish
broadcaster Digital+ from media group Prisa, Il Sole 24 Ore
reported on Sunday.
MONCLER
Italian down jacket maker debuts on MTA main segment at the
Milan Bourse.
MAIRE TECNIMONT
The engineering and construction firm said on Monday it won
new contracts worth a total $926 million in countries including
the Dominican Republic.
20 biggest gainers (in percentage)............
20 biggest losers (in percentage).............
FTSE IT allshare index
FTSE Mib index........
FTSE Allstars index...
FTSE Mid Cap index....
Block trades..........
Stories on Italy......
For pan-European market data and news, click on codes in
brackets:
European Equities speed guide...................
FTSEurofirst 300 index..............................
DJ STOXX index......................................
Top 10 STOXX sectors...........................
Top 10 EUROSTOXX sectors......................
Top 10 Eurofirst 300 sectors...................
Top 25 European pct gainers.......................
Top 25 European pct losers........................
Main stock markets:
Dow Jones............... Wall Street report .....
Nikkei 225............. Tokyo report............
FTSE 100............... London report...........
Xetra DAX............. Frankfurt market stories
CAC-40................. Paris market stories...
World Indices.....................................
Reuters survey of world bourse outlook.........
Western European IPO diary..........................
European Asset Allocation........................
Reuters News at a Glance: Equities...............
Main currency report:...............................