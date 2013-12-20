Italy - Factors to watch on December 20

The following factors could affect Italian markets on Friday.
ECONOMY
ISTAT releases October industry orders and sales data (0900
GMT); October retail sales data (1000 GMT); November extra EU
foreign trade data (1100 GMT).
Reuters releases December asset allocation (1200 GMT).
Rome, banking association Abi presents report on "AFO,
2014-2015 Forecasts" (0915 GMT).
Italy's main business lobby group warned on Thursday that
the risk of social breakdown was growing, despite signs that
Italy's two-year recession was coming to an end.
DEBT
Treasury announces sale of BOTs and CTZ, with relative
amounts to be auctioned on Dec. 27.
The European Union's insurance watchdog said on Thursday it
will reduce the amount of capital insurers must hold against top
quality securitised debt and other investments to help generate
funds for economic recovery.
Italy must show political stability and convincing signs of
an economic recovery to secure foreign demand for its debt in
2014, when domestic banks are expected to slow their purchases
of the country's bonds.
COMPANIES
Milan Bourse FTSE MIB Index quarterly review and after hours
trading closed; Bourse after hours trading closed.
TELECOM ITALIA
Holds ordinary and extraordinary shareholders' meeting (1000
GMT).
Telecom Italia's shareholders meet on Friday to decide
whether to oust the entire board in an attempt by dissident
investors to weaken the increasingly powerful influence of rival
Spanish group Telefonica.
Telefonica said on Thursday it had no agreement with
BlackRock over Telecom Italia as it sought to dispel
concerns it was maneuvering behind the scenes ahead of a
shareholder vote over control of the Italian phone
group.
Telecom Italia said on Thursday it was not looking into any
specific measures to recover an investment grade rating level
beyond plans already outlined in its 2014-2016 industrial
plan.
* BlackRock may abstain from the vote, several papers said.
A small shareholder of Telecom Italia filed a complaint with
market watchdog Consob, in which he seeks to establish the
existence of an undeclared shareholders' pact between retail
shareholders group ASATI, its head Franco Lombardi and rebel
investor Findim, which could eventually affect those
participants' voting rights.
Italy's telecoms regulator AGCOM said on Thursday it had
approved cuts to the wholesale broadband prices that Telecom
Italia charges its rivals to access its network, shrugging off
an EU request to withdraw the proposal.
BANKS
The Bank of Italy said the requirements for Italian banks to
meet stricter Basel III capital rules will come into force on
Jan. 1, 2014, and institutions which do not meet a common equity
Tier 1 level of 7 percent will not be allowed to distribute
dividends or bonuses to their managers.
European Central Bank President Mario Draghi endorsed a
hard-fought EU agreement on how to close failing banks on
Thursday, even as an array of critics branded the plan
overcomplicated and underfunded.
Europe's efforts to form a united front behind euro zone
banks are reaching a climax, but many fear they will fail to
restore confidence and prove flimsy should another crisis
strike.
ALITALIA
Abu Dhabi's Etihad Airways is in early-stage talks over a
possible 300 million euro ($413 million) investment in Alitalia,
a political source close to the matter said, which could help
rescue the loss-making Italian airline.
Etihad confirmed on Thursday it was in talks with Alitalia
but did not comment on the size of any
investment.
MONTE DEI PASCHI DI SIENA
Three banking foundations are ready to take 20 percent of
the Tuscan lender from its top shareholder fondazione Monte dei
Paschi giving in exchange 0.9 percent they hold in Intesa
Sanpaolo and a 0.38 percent stake in Unicredit, according to MF.
ERG, UNICREDIT
Italian energy company ERG Renew will raise 50 million euros
($69 million) by selling a 7.14 percent stake to bank UniCredit
through a reserved capital increase, its parent ERG
said in a statement on Thursday.
ENEL
Argentina on Thursday threatened to take control of utility
firms Edenor and Edesur after power outages blanketed large
swaths of the capital and surrounding areas just ahead of the
South American summer.
FINMECCANICA
BAE Systems said the United Arab Emirates had quit
talks to buy Eurofighter Typhoon aircraft and it had not yet
reached a final agreement with Saudi Arabia over a jet
deal.
IMPREGILO
The Italian builder said on Thursday it had won a 480
million euros ($656 million) contract to build a road connecting
the Italian port of Ancona with highways.
* ENEL
The Italian utility confirms it expects to meet its 2013
targets, Il Sole 24 Ore said.
* BANCA POPOLARE DI MILANO
The lender should proceed as soon as possible with a planned
capital hike, Piero Giarda, the candidate in pole position to
become chairman of the bank told Il Sole 24 Ore.
PRADA
Holds board meeting on Q3 results, followed by conference
call (1200 GMT).
