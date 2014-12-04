Italy - Factors to watch on December 4

The following factors could affect Italian markets on Thursday.

POLITICS

Prime Minister Matteo Renzi won a confidence vote in Italy's Senate on Wednesday, empowering him to draw up labour reforms aimed at making a chronically sluggish economy more competitive.

ECoNOMY

The European Central Bank will spell out the scale of economic malaise facing the euro zone after it meets on Thursday under growing pressure to take dramatic action to prevent the bloc going into reverse.

DEBT

Treasury announces sale of BOT bills, with relative amounts to be auctioned on Dec. 10.

Italian yields fell below 2 percent on Wednesday for the first time, with markets expecting the European Central Bank to pave the way for government bond purchases when it meets this week.

The chief invesmtent officer of BlackRock, Rick Rieder, told Il Sole 24 Ore daily that Italian government bonds were now less attractive because of very low interest rates. The share of Italian and European sovereign debt in BlackRock's global investment portfolio will be lower than in the past, he said.

COMPANIES

ENI

Plans by Italian oil major Eni for major asset sales to help fund exploration and its dividend payments have hit problems due to diving oil and gas prices, sources say.

LUXOTTICA, INTEL

The luxury eyewear maker is joining forces with U.S. chipmaker Intel Corp to develop glasses that combine its top fashion brands with technology that could allow wearers to access information about their health or location.

Andrea Guerra, former chief executive of Italian eyewear maker Luxottica, will take up a role advising the government of Prime Minister Matteo Renzi, a person close to the government said on Wednesday.

FERRARI

Ferrari's test-drive clients will be able to try out a 1,050 horsepower prototype hybrid car from next year, the unit of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles said on Wednesday, heralding another attempt to boost performance of its supercars.

BANCA GENERALI

Italian asset manager Banca Generali said on Wednesday its total net inflows stood at 363 million euros ($447 million) in November.

THYSSENKRUPP

Germany's ThyssenKrupp AG agreed to scale back job cuts at its steel plant in central Italy on Wednesday, ending an almost four-month-long dispute with labour unions, officials said.

UNICREDIT

Holds ordinary board meeting.

BANCA FINNAT

Meeting with analysts on nine-month results (1000 GMT).

PRIMI SUI MOTORI

Capital increase ends.

