Italy - Factors to watch on December 17

The following factors could affect Italian markets on Wednesday.

Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy. New items are marked with (*).

For a complete list of diary events in Italy please click on .

POLITICS

Giorgio Napolitano, Italy's 89-year-old president who helped to guarantee the country's political stability during a period of upheaval, hinted on Tuesday he might retire early next year.

ECONOMY * Economy minister Pier Carlo Padoan told Il Messaggero in an interview that a crude oil price stabilised at around $60 would generate growth of 0.5 percent in Italy's gross domestic product.

COMPANIES

FIAT CHRYSLER

The company said it had completed the sale of 100 million common shares and of a mandatory convertible bond. Total net proceeds before expenses from both offering totalled $3.887 billion.

UNICREDIT

The lender, one of Europe's banks with the greatest exposure to Russia, said on Tuesday it would not book any writedowns in the fourth quarter of 2014 or in 2015 because of the financial and economic crisis in the country.

MONTE DEI PASCHI DI SIENA

The chief executive of the Tuscan bank said it will likely launch its planned capital increase of up to 2.5 billion euros ($3.1 billion) in March or May next year to plug a shortfall uncovered by EU-wide stress tests.

FINMECCANICA

Finmeccanica said on Tuesday it had received an offer from the Chinese group Insigma for its train-making unit AnsaldoBreda.

Earlier on Tuesday sources said a group led by China's Insigma has presented a binding offer for AnsaldoBreda. * A senior Hitachi Ltd executive confirmed the company has bid for Finmeccanica's train-making and rail signal assets.

* ENI, ILVA

Eni will stop supplying troubled steel group ILVA with gas on Dec. 27 if back payments on gas supplies are not forthcoming and guarantees for around 200 million euros not made, La Repubblica said, citing a letter sent by Eni to the company. Corriere della Sera cited a deadline of Dec. 29.

* ATLANTIA

The shareholder pact of holding company Sintonia, which controls Atlantia, should be dissolved by Friday, according to Il Sole 24 Ore.

* CAMPARI

Chinese companies, including Changyu Group Co, Dinasty Fine Wine and Bright Food, are interested in buying the Italian wine brands Campari has put on the block through adviser Mediobanca, Il Sole 24 Ore said, citing media outlet Mergermarket.

* FERROVIE DELLO STATO

Italy plans to sell around 40 percent of state railways company Ferrovie dello Stato as part of a privatisation drive meant to help cut public debt, Economy Minister Pier Carlo Padoan told Il Messaggero in an interview published on Wednesday.

TERNA

The power grid company said on Tuesday it had renewed its Euro Medium Term Note Programme in accordance with the resolution of its board in May.

