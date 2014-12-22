Italy - Factors to watch on December 22

The following factors could affect Italian markets on Monday.
ECONOMY
ISTAT releases preliminary November non-UE trade flash data
(0900 GMT).
DEBT
Treasury announces sale of BOT bills and CTZ bonds, with
relative amounts to be auctioned on Dec. 29.
POLITICS
Italian Prime Minister Matteo Renzi won a confidence vote to
get his tax-cutting 2015 budget through the Senate on Saturday
and it is expected to be definitively approved by the lower
house of parliament next week.
Speaking on state television on Sunday night, Renzi said
that troubled steelmaker Ilva "must absolutely be saved, through
public intervention."
In order to rescue Ilva, the government is considering
renting out for three years the Ilva plants to Fintecna, a
company controlled by state lender Cassa Depositi e Prestiti,
Corriere della Sera said on Sunday.
COMPANIES
Bourse After Hours market closed.
BANCA MONTE DEI PASCHI DI SIENA
The Tuscan lender expects to complete its planned capital
increase by July and can use divestments to help plug a hole in
its balance sheet, Chairman Alessandro Profumo told an Austrian
newspaper.
INTESA SANPAOLO, ASTALDI
Spain's Abertis has picked Leonardo & Co to advise
it on a possible offer for the toll-road connecting the Italian
cities of Brescia and Padua, Il Sole 24 Ore said in an unsourced
report on Sunday.
Italian bank Intesa Sanpaolo, builder Astaldi and the
Tabacchi family indirectly control the 150-km highway section
through Re.Consult Infrastrutture, which in turn owns 44.9
percent of A4 Holding.
TELECOM ITALIA
The top managers of the Italian telecoms group will travel
to Brazil after Jan. 12 to discuss with Oi a possible
merger between the Brazilian telecoms operator and Telecom
Italia's local TIM Brasil unit, Il Sole 24 Ore said
on Saturday in an unsourced report.
FINMECCANICA
Il Messaggero on Saturday ruled out that the defence group
could meet its goal of selecting by the end of the year one of
the two bids submitted by Japan's Hitachi and China's
Insigma to buy its transport units.
* SALINI IMPREGILO
The Italian builder expects revenues of around 7 billion
euros in 2017 with growth coming mainly from the Middle East,
northern Europe, North America and Australia, CEO Pietro Salini
was quoted as saying in an interview with La Stampa on Monday.
TERNA
Italy's budget law envisages the possible sale of Italian
state railway's 9,000-km power network to power grid group
Terna, CorrierEconomia reported on Monday. The asset is worth
around 1.0 billion euros, the paper said, flagging concerns that
consumers would have to finance the investment through their
energy bills.
ENEL
The European Investment Bank is finalising a 75 million euro
financing package to support investments in public lighting by
the Italian utility's Enel Sole unit.
INTESA SANPAOLO
The Italian bank has created a committee to evaluate its
governance structure, it said on Friday, as it considers
ditching its dual board system.
ENI
The government has asked the oil major to continue to
provide gas to troubled steelmaker Ilva also after a Dec. 31
deadline that ends the current default supply scheme, a
government source said on Friday, adding that Eni had informally
agreed to the request.
BANKS
Antonio Patuelli, the president of Italian banking
association ABI, wrote in Sunday's Il Sole 24 Ore that banking
loans would continue to shrink - and to a larger extent than
that seen in recent years - if regulators kept tigthening
capital requirements for banks.
BUZZI UNICEM
The cement maker still sees its 2014 recurring EBITDA
slightly above 400 million euros, Il Sole 24 Ore wrote in its
Sunday's Letter to the investor. In a bid to reduce overcapacity
in Italy, Buzzi would like to take over smaller Italian rivals
in all-share deals, it said.
AEROPORTO DI FIRENZE, SOCIETA AEROPORTO TOSCANO
GALILEO GALILEI DI PISA
Florence airport's operator ADF is merging into rival SAT,
which operates the nearby Pisa airport, as Italy's Tuscany
region seeks to strengthen its airport system.
BANCO DI DESIO E DELLA BRIANZA
Fitch Ratings lowered the bank's long-term rating to 'BBB'
from 'BBB+' and improved the outlook to stable from
negative.
COMPAGNIE INDUSTRIALI RIUNITE
Shareholders in Sorgenia have approved a 400 million euro
capital increase and a 200 million euro mandatory convertible
bond that are set to hand creditor banks control of the energy
company until now owned by Italian holding company CIR and
Austria's Verbund, Il SOle 24 Ore reported on Saturday.
BANCA CARIGE
Fondazione Carige, the main shareholder in the Genoa-based
bank, meets on the lender's capital-raising plans.
FIAT CHRYSLER AUTOMOBILES
Luxury sports car brand Ferrari holds news conference with
Chairman Sergio Marchionne and Director General Maurizio
Arrivabene (1100 GMT).
GEOX
Holds ordinary and extraordinary shareholders' meeting (0800
GMT).
SESA
Holds board meeting on Q1 results.
M&A
Private equity firm Clessidra, which is in talks to buy a
majority stake in Roberto Cavalli, would consider a stock market
listing for the Italian fashion group but not before five years,
Clessidra Executive Vice President Francesco Trapani told Il
Sole 24 Ore on Sunday.
Trapani was quoted as saying in Sunday's Corriere della Sera
that Clessidra and Cavalli were looking for "a chief executive
with great abilities and an excellent reputation" to be put in
charge of the fashion house.
