Italy - Factors to watch on December 23

ECONOMY

ISTAT releases October retail sales data (0900 GMT).

Assogestioni releases November fund flows data.

DEBT

Treasury announces sale of BTP and CCTeu bonds, with relative amounts to be auctioned on Dec. 30.

COMPANIES

MONTE DEI PASCHI DI SIENA

The lender said on Monday it had sold non-performing loans worth 380 million euros to U.S. private equity firm Fortress Investment Group, the latest in a raft of disposals of soured debts by Italian banks.

* INTESA SANPAOLO

The Italian bank is not among suitors that over the weekend submitted a bid to Royal Bank of Scotland's adviser Goldman Sachs for private bank Coutts International, Il Messaggero said in an unsourced report.

TELECOM ITALIA

Giuseppe Opilio was appointed head of the new operations department, while Stefano Ciurli becomes head of the national wholesale services department and Alessandro Talotta was appointed Chief Executive Officer of Telecom Italia Sparkle, the company said on Monday. * The telecoms group has written to the real estate funds that own the over 6,000 buildings it occupies as it plans to leave those that have become obsolete and invest to upgrade the others, Il Sole 24 Ore said.

* ENI

CEO Claudio Descalzi was quoted as saying in MF an accord signed recently between Kazakhstan's government and the consortium developing its giant Kashagan oilfield would help restart production as soon as possible.

CAMPARI

The group announced on Monday the sale of two non-core businesses, Limoncetta di Sorrento and the Federated Pharmaceutical division of a subsidiary in Jamaica, for 7 million euros and 11.8 million euros respectively.

* MEDIASET, EI TOWERS

A deadline to submit binding offers for the phone masts put up for sale by VimpelCom's Italian unit Wind expired at 2000 GMT on Monday, two sources close to the matter said. The sources said four offers came from: Italian F2i fund together with U.S. private equity firm Providence Equity Partners, Italy's EI Towers, controlled by broadcaster Mediaset, American Towers and Spain's Abertis.

* GRUPPO AZIMUT

The Italian asset manager said on Monday it had agreed to buy the remaining 40 percent stake in Turkey's AZ Global Portföy Yönetimi, becoming its sole shareholder, for 1.3 million euros.

The figure includes the sale, carried out at market prices, of a 10 percent stake in Global Menkul Deerler to its majority shareholder, it said.

* BANCA ETRURIA

The bank said on Monday its board had approved cost-cutting measures, including 410 layoffs, as it continued to seek a merger with a stronger peer.

