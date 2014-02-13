Italy - Factors to watch on February 13

The following factors could affect Italian markets on Thursday.
POLITICS
Italian Prime Minister Enrico Letta defied pressure to
resign on Wednesday to let centre-left leader Matteo Renzi form
a government, saying anyone who wanted him out must say so
openly and outline what they would do in his place.
DEBT
Treasury sells 6.0-7.5 billion euros of Dec. 2016, May 2021
and Sept. 2044 BTP bonds.
COMPANIES
* ENI
The Italian oil and gas group said on Thursday its
fourth-quarter adjusted operating profit fell by 29 percent to
3.52 billion euros ($4.78 billion), hit by lower production in
Libya and Nigeria and a stronger euro against the dollar.
Eni presents its strategy at 1400 GMT and holds news
conference in London with Chairman Giuseppe Recchi and CEO Paolo
Scaroni at 1620 GMT.
Eni said on Thursday it had made an important discovery in
the Marine XII Block offshore Congo.
* INTESA SANPAOLO, UNICREDIT
The two banks are studying two options to offload some of
their non-performing loans in a project involving also U.S. fund
KKR, Il Sole 24 Ore reported citing financial sources.
Besides the creation of a newco where bad debts sold by the
banks for several billion euros would be turned into equity, the
three are also considering a vehicle to securitise bad debts in
which KKR would take a 10 percent stake.
* BANCA POPOLARE DI MILANO
The cooperative bank's CEO told union representatives on
Wednesday that he aims to launch a planned 500 million euro cash
call by the end of March, Il Sole 24 Ore reported.
* BANCA POPOLARE EMILIA ROMAGNA
The Italian cooperative bank said on Thursday it had slashed
its target for 2014 net income to take into account a worsened
economic scenario.
SALINI IMPREGILO
The Panama Canal on Wednesday set a target of no more than a
week to reach a deal to jump-start a stalled multibillion-dollar
expansion of the waterway amid a cost row, but its administrator
said an agreement was falling into place.
PRELIOS, IMMOFINANZ
Austrian property group Immofinanz said it had
agreed to buy 18,000 German homes for about 892 million euros
($1.21 billion), paving the way for a spin-off of its Buwog
unit.
TELECOM ITALIA, TIM PARTICIPACOES
The profits of Brazilian telecommunications companies
probably fell in the fourth quarter as stagnant sales and higher
costs have brought growth almost to a standstill, feeding
expectations of consolidation in the wireless market.
* INDESIT
Nine suitors, including Whirlpool, Bosch, China's
Haier and Global Midea, Electrolux, are
interested in the Italian white goods maker, Il Sole 24 Ore said
citing financial sources.
* ENEL
The utility plans to launch a dollar-denominated hybrid bond
in the third quarter for a nominal value of 800 million euros,
Daily MF reported.
* IPO
Poste Italiane, of which the state plans to sell 40 percent
in a privatisation push, is expected to post flat full-year net
profit in 2013,CEO Massimo Sarmi was quoted as saying by the
Financial Times.
* MAIRE TECNIMONT
The Italian engineering company said on Thursday it started
selling equity-linked bonds for up to 100 million euros.
* TREVI GROUP
The group Drillmec's group has been awarded onshore and
offshore drilling rigs contracts worth $135 million.
PRADA
The Italian fashion house said on Wednesday sales growth
slowed to 9 percent in the year ended Jan. 31 from 29 percent in
the previous year, hurt by a weak European market.
FIAT, CHRYSLER
Finance Minister Jim Flaherty, freshly armed with C$500
million ($455 million) to subsidize Canada's auto sector,
signalled on Wednesday the federal government might offer
substantial cash to keep Chrysler Group from closing an Ontario
minivan plant.
ERG
Leaders of six green energy firms, including ERG, challenged
big utilities on Wednesday by advocating a tougher EU renewable
goal to save billions in fossil fuel imports and create hundreds
of thousands of jobs.
BANCO POPOLARE
Italy's fourth biggest bank said on Wednesday a consortium
of 21 banks and brokers will underwrite its upcoming capital
increase of up to 1.5 billion euros.
LA DORIA
Holds board meeting on preliminary FY results.
MEDIOBANCA
Holds board meeting.
SCREEN SERVICE
Holds board meeting on FY (financial year closed on Sept.
30, 2013) and Q1 results.
ESPRINET, RENO DE MEDICI
Board meetings on Q4 results
