Italy - Factors to watch on February 23

POLITICS
Italian Economy Minister Pier Carlo Padoan and Swiss Federal
Councillor Eveline Widmer-Schlumpf sign Italian-Swiss tax
deal(1500 GMT).
TREASURY
Treasury announces sale of BTP and CCTeu bonds, with
relative amounts to be auctioned on Feb. 26.
COMPANIES
FIAT CHRYSLER, FERRARI
More than 15 investment banks are vying to be involved in
the upcoming IPO of Ferrari, according to Corriere Economia,
which is putting a valuation on the sports car maker of 7-8
billion euros.
MEDIASET
Prime Minister Matteo Renzi said on Sunday that he wanted to
reform state television RAI and also change the Gasparri law
that regulates the brodcasting sector, by pushing through an
emergency decree if necessary.
FINMECCANICA
Hitachi remains frontrunner for Finmeccanica's rail assets
after a board meeting of the Italian defence group on Friday but
has not yet made a binding offer, Il Sole 24 Ore said on
Saturday. Its offer along with the binding offer of China's
Insigma are still on the table, it said.
Il Messaggero said Finmeccanica's CEO had been given a
mandate to complete the sale to Hitachi and the Japanese group
would make a binding bid on Feb. 24. The whole deal is worth 1.8
billion euros, it said.
BAD BANK
The Bank of Italy and Treasury want to unlock 30 billion
euros of bad loans through a bad bank vehicle with a view to
strengthening lenders' balance sheets and lending on the cash to
businesses, Il Messaggero said on Sunday. The banks will be
involved in the project, though UniCredit and Intesa
Sanpaolo are excluded since they have already made big
loan writedowns, it said. In the next two weeks the central bank
should call UBI Banca, Monte dei Paschi,
Banco Popolare, Popolare Milano, Popolare
Emilia Romagna and Banca Carige, with a few
more, it said.
ENI
According to an Egyptian presidential statement, President
Abdel Fatah al-Sisi met on Saturday with Eni CEO Claudio
Descalzi who said Eni intends to increase its investments in
Egypt in the coming period.
UNICREDIT
The sale by the bank of three properties in Rome worth
around 250 million euros has attracted some 40 bidders, Il Sole
24 Ore said on Saturday. The first non-binding offers should
arrive by April 3, it said. The sale should complete before
summer.
BANCA MONTE DEI PASCHI DI SIENA
The banking foundation that owns around 2.5 percent of the
bank has the liquidity to meet its part in the planned 3 billion
euro rights issue, the foundation's president said on
Friday.
EI TOWERS, VIMPELCOM ABERTIS
Vimpelcom, which owns Italian telecoms company Wind, has
sent a fax to Ei Towers and infrastructure fund F2i to ask if
they are still interested in Wind's radio masts despite having
given an exclusive to Spain's Abertis, Il Sole 24 Ore said on
Saturday, citing rumours.
PRADA
Italian luxury fashion house Prada reported a 1 percent dip
in annual revenue on Sunday and said it would have to contain
costs as growing retail sales in the Americas and Japan failed
to offset declines in Greater China and Europe.
TELECOM ITALIA
The government was due to present the package of incentives
designed to help develop fibre optic networks in Italy on Feb.
27 but the deadline is likely to slip to early March, Corriere
della Sera said on Sunday.
TERNA, SNAM
The government has sent plans to Brussels to tap EU
investment fund resources for a series of infrastructure
projects including Terna's power cable to Montenegro and its
Italy-France interconnector as well as Snam pipeline projects
and a gas storage facility, La Repubblica said on Sunday.
PRELIOS
Prelios has presented a non-binding offer to buy a real
estate area in Milan worth 320 million euros, Il Sole 24 Ore
said on Saturday.
VENETO BANCA
The probe by Rome prosecutors will have no impact on the
bank's operating or capital performance, chairman Francesco
Favotto said in an interview in Il Sole 24 Ore on Saturday. The
probe is only into results up to 2013, he said, adding CET1
ratio was above regulatory requirements and signed off by the
ECB.
UTILITIES
Italy intends to scrap the standard electricity and gas
tariff regime for households and small firms from 2018 as part
of efforts to liberalise the retail power market, Industry
Minister Federica Guidi said on Friday.
SOGEFI
Board meeting on FY results on Monday.
