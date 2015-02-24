Italy - Factors to watch on February 24

The following factors could affect Italian markets on Tuesday.
POLITICS
Economy Minister Pier Carlo Padoan expressed cautious
optimism on Monday that the European Commission would approve
Italy's 2015 budget this week, after protracted wrangling over
whether Rome is doing enough to cut its public debt.
Switzerland signed an agreement with Italy on Monday to
share tax information to help Rome combat tax evasion that costs
the government 90 billion euros ($100 billion) a year.
TREASURY
Treasury sells 2.5-3.0 billion euros new CTZ bonds due Feb.
27, 2017 and 0.5-1.0 billion euros 20th tranche 15-year BTPEI
bonds due Sept. 15, 2026 at 3.10 percent annual coupon.
Subscriptions close at 1000 GMT.
COMPANIES
FINMECCANICA, ANSALDO STS
The Italian defence group has agreed to sell its rail and
signalling units to Japan's Hitachi in a deal it says
will help it to cut net debt this year by 600 million euros
($680 million) and focus on its core business.
* WORLD DUTY FREE
South Korea's Lotte Group has submitted a proposal to
acquire a controlling stake in Italy's World Duty Free SpA
WDF.MI in a deal estimated at 3 trillion to 4 trillion won ($2.7
billion - $3.6 billion), Korean media reported on Tuesday.
RCS MEDIAGROUP, MONDADORI
* RCS is expected to hold a board meeting on March 2 to
discuss the Mondadori submitted for its book unit, la Repubblica
said. Il Messaggero said instead RCS board would meet on March 4
and that Mondadori may raise the value of the offer to 155
million euros from 135 million euros.
* BANCO POPOLARE
Foundation shareholder Cariverona plans to increase its
stake in the cooperative bank if a government plan to reform the
10 largest "popolari" banks is carried through removing current
ownership and voting limits and create a group of stable
shareholders in Banco Popolare, MF said in an unsourced report.
A2A
The cities of Milan and Brescia have completed the placement
of 5.1 percent stake in the regional utility, a Milan city
source said on Monday.
Bond swap offer ends on Tuesday. (1600 GMT).
SOGEFI
The Italian car parts maker on Monday reported a drop in
full-year net profit, hit by weakness in South America and costs
for restructuring in Europe, and said it would not distribute a
dividend to cut debt.
OVS IPO-OVS.MI
Clothing retailer OVS IPO ends.
PIRELLI & C.
News conference to present project "Pirelli Annual Report
2014" with Chairman Marco Tronchetti Provera (1130 GMT).
BANCA POPOLARE DI MILANO
Board meeting on FY results (preliminary results on Feb.
10).
SARAS
Board meeting on preliminary FY results (morning), followed
by conference call (1500 GMT).
AUTOGRILL
News conference to present a project with Chairman Gilberto
Benetton and CEO Gianmario Tondato da Ruos (1000 GMT).
LA DORIA
Board meeting on preliminary FY results.
Main currency report:...............................