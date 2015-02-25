Italy - Factors to watch on February 25

The following factors could affect Italian markets on Wednesday.
ECONOMY
ISTAT releases January extra EU foreign trade data (0900
GMT).
Assogestioni releases January fund flows data.
TREASURY
Treasury sells 7.0 billion euros 6-month BOT bills due Aug.
31, 2015 (182 days). Subscriptions close at 1000 GMT.
COMPANIES
* BAD BANK
Despite the European Commission's objections about the
Italian government's plans to set up a bad bank, which it
claimed was state-aid, Rome is pressing ahead and aims to
complete the project in four weeks, La Repubblica said. The
plans are to create a vehicle with capital of 3 billion euros.
The shareholders would be the banks, with no more than 19
percent of the capital, private investors like private equity
and the state, the paper said.
EXOR
Italy's Agnelli family, which controls Cushman & Wakefield
Inc, is putting the world's third-largest real estate company up
for sale, the Wall Street Journal reported, quoting people
familiar with the matter. Exor, the Agnelli family's holding
company, has hired Goldman Sachs and Morgan Stanley to find a
buyer, the WSJ said.
EI TOWERS, RAI WAY
Italian tower operator EI Towers said it would launch a bid
worth up to 1.2 billion euros to take over domestic rival Rai
Way in a cash and paper deal to create a major player in the TV
and radio mast sector.
* WORLD DUTY FREE
There are five foreign investors interested in a stake in
the airport retailer, including Swiss Dufry, Lagardere's LS
Travel Retail, LVMH's Dfs and Korea's Lotte and Shilla, Il Sole
24 Ore said in an unsourced report.
FIAT CHRYSLER AUTOMOBILES
Italian unions will meet Fiat Chrysler Automobiles later
this week to discuss whether to give hundreds of its short-term
employees permanent contracts, taking advantage of a government
move to ease labour rules.
FINMECCANICA
Italian aerospace and defence group Finmeccanica has agreed
to sell its rail business to Hitachi Ltd in a deal
which will cost the Japanese conglomerate up to 1.9 billion
euros and cut Finmeccanica's debt by 15 percent. The CEO said
earnings guidance would rise as a result.
SARAS
Italian refiner Saras is not ruling out a dividend on 2015
results after lower oil prices helped to boost its fourth
quarter earnings and turn it cash positive.
LAVAZZA, MONDELEZ
Italy's Lavazza has exclusive rights to consider buying the
European Carte Noire business of U.S.-based Mondelez
International, the two companies said on Tuesday.
* BANCA POPOLARE DI MILANO
The cooperative bank would be a perfect target for a foreign
institute wanting to expand in Italy, Corriere della Sera said,
citing various advisors. The paper added that BNP Paribas,
Credit Agricole, Santander and Deutsche Bank had shown interest
in Popolare Milano, but no offers were yet on the table.
* BANCA ETRURIA
Israel's Bank Hapoalim asked to be admitted to the data room
of troubled Italian cooperative lender Popolare dell'Etruria and
is interested in the gold trading business of the bank, Il
Messaggero said. The Israeli lender partnered up with two
foreign funds interested in managing non-performing loans, one
of which is York Capital Management, the paper said.
* OVS
The retailer will debut on the stock exchange on March 2 at
a price of 4.10 euros, valuing the company at around 931 million
euros, Il Sole 24 Ore said.
A2A
Releases results of bond swap offer (0900 GMT).
MEDIOLANUM
News conference on FY results (0900 GMT).
UNIPOL
Ordinary and extraordinary shareholders' meeting (0900 GMT).
SALINI IMPREGILO
Board meeting on preliminary FY results.
GRUPPO EDITORIALE L'ESPRESSO
Board meeting on FY results.
PRYSMIAN
Board meeting on FY results, followed by conference call
(1700 GMT).
YOOX
Board meeting on FY results (preliminary on Feb. 4),
followed by conference call (1630 GMT).
