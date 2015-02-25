Italy - Factors to watch on February 25

The following factors could affect Italian markets on Wednesday.

Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy. New items are marked with (*).

For a complete list of diary events in Italy please click on .

ECONOMY

ISTAT releases January extra EU foreign trade data (0900 GMT).

Assogestioni releases January fund flows data.

TREASURY

Treasury sells 7.0 billion euros 6-month BOT bills due Aug. 31, 2015 (182 days). Subscriptions close at 1000 GMT.

COMPANIES

* BAD BANK

Despite the European Commission's objections about the Italian government's plans to set up a bad bank, which it claimed was state-aid, Rome is pressing ahead and aims to complete the project in four weeks, La Repubblica said. The plans are to create a vehicle with capital of 3 billion euros. The shareholders would be the banks, with no more than 19 percent of the capital, private investors like private equity and the state, the paper said.

EXOR

Italy's Agnelli family, which controls Cushman & Wakefield Inc, is putting the world's third-largest real estate company up for sale, the Wall Street Journal reported, quoting people familiar with the matter. Exor, the Agnelli family's holding company, has hired Goldman Sachs and Morgan Stanley to find a buyer, the WSJ said.

EI TOWERS, RAI WAY

Italian tower operator EI Towers said it would launch a bid worth up to 1.2 billion euros to take over domestic rival Rai Way in a cash and paper deal to create a major player in the TV and radio mast sector.

* WORLD DUTY FREE

There are five foreign investors interested in a stake in the airport retailer, including Swiss Dufry, Lagardere's LS Travel Retail, LVMH's Dfs and Korea's Lotte and Shilla, Il Sole 24 Ore said in an unsourced report.

FIAT CHRYSLER AUTOMOBILES

Italian unions will meet Fiat Chrysler Automobiles later this week to discuss whether to give hundreds of its short-term employees permanent contracts, taking advantage of a government move to ease labour rules.

FINMECCANICA

Italian aerospace and defence group Finmeccanica has agreed to sell its rail business to Hitachi Ltd in a deal which will cost the Japanese conglomerate up to 1.9 billion euros and cut Finmeccanica's debt by 15 percent. The CEO said earnings guidance would rise as a result.

SARAS

Italian refiner Saras is not ruling out a dividend on 2015 results after lower oil prices helped to boost its fourth quarter earnings and turn it cash positive.

LAVAZZA, MONDELEZ

Italy's Lavazza has exclusive rights to consider buying the European Carte Noire business of U.S.-based Mondelez International, the two companies said on Tuesday.

* BANCA POPOLARE DI MILANO

The cooperative bank would be a perfect target for a foreign institute wanting to expand in Italy, Corriere della Sera said, citing various advisors. The paper added that BNP Paribas, Credit Agricole, Santander and Deutsche Bank had shown interest in Popolare Milano, but no offers were yet on the table.

* BANCA ETRURIA

Israel's Bank Hapoalim asked to be admitted to the data room of troubled Italian cooperative lender Popolare dell'Etruria and is interested in the gold trading business of the bank, Il Messaggero said. The Israeli lender partnered up with two foreign funds interested in managing non-performing loans, one of which is York Capital Management, the paper said.

* OVS

The retailer will debut on the stock exchange on March 2 at a price of 4.10 euros, valuing the company at around 931 million euros, Il Sole 24 Ore said.

A2A

Releases results of bond swap offer (0900 GMT).

MEDIOLANUM

News conference on FY results (0900 GMT).

UNIPOL

Ordinary and extraordinary shareholders' meeting (0900 GMT).

SALINI IMPREGILO

Board meeting on preliminary FY results.

GRUPPO EDITORIALE L'ESPRESSO

Board meeting on FY results.

PRYSMIAN

Board meeting on FY results, followed by conference call (1700 GMT).

YOOX

Board meeting on FY results (preliminary on Feb. 4), followed by conference call (1630 GMT).

