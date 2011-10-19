Italian stocks - Factors to watch on Oct 19

MILAN Oct 19 The following factors could affect Italian markets on Wednesday.

EURO ZONE CRISIS

In return for support from the euro zone rescue fund Italy would likely have to adopt further measures after the package it approved in exchange for help from the European Central Bank, Corriere della Sera said in an unsourced report.

UNICREDIT

Italy's biggest bank by assets has not yet decided how much money it needs to shore up its capital position as required by European leaders fighting to contain a spreading debt crisis, a board member said on Tuesday.

Italy's financial police seized funds worth 245 million euros ($335 million) at UniCredit on Tuesday in a tax fraud probe and the bank's former chief executive Alessandro Profumo was placed under investigation, judicial sources said. [IDnL5E7LI4P2]

* The bank's board on Tuesday approved a planned securitisation of home loans worth up to 9 billion euros set to boost assets UniCredit may use as collateral in refinancing operations, Il Messaggero said in an unsourced report.

BANCA MONTE DEI PASCHI DI SIENA , UBI

Standard & Poor's cut the ratings on Tuesday of 24 Italian banks and financial institutions, including Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena and Ubi Banca, citing renewed "market tensions" and lower economic growth prospects.

FIAT

Fitch Ratings cut its credit rating on the Italian automaker, citing short-term risks from the Italian carmaker's takeover of U.S. peer Chrysler and its reliance on its home market and Brazil.

Chrysler is to invest $165 million to add a body shop to its Sterling Heights, Michigan assembly plant, bringing its total investment in U.S. facilities to nearly $3.5 billion since June 2009.

The Fiat 500, a minicar anchoring the Italian automaker's return to the United States via Chrysler, received a top rating from an influential safety group on Tuesday.

* Fiat hopes to sell between 15,000 and 20,000 Lancia Thema models a year, the Wall Street Journal said quoting Saad Chehab, the new head of the auto maker's Chrysler and Lancia brands. The starting price in Italy will be 41,900 euros.

* TERNA

Chief Executive Flavio Cattaneo said on Tuesday he could confirm the power grid operator's 2011 dividend but could not guarantee the same level for 2012.

PIRELLI

The Italian tyre group said on Tuesday it will raise prices for car and light truck tyres in Canada by up to 7 percent, effective December 1, 2011.

LOTTOMATICA , SNAI

Italy's total gaming wagers rose 25.45 percent in the first nine months of 2011 to 55.2 billion euros ($75.5 billion) from a year earlier, Italy's AAMS gaming regulator said on Tuesday.

* ENI

The oil group could start pumping its first deliveries of shale gas from Poland and Ukraine in 2013, Il Sole 24 Ore quoted Chief Executive Paolo Scaroni as saying, adding ENI was also looking at Tunisia and China.

Scaroni also said ENI should be able to restart production at Libya's Sabratah off-shore gas platform within three or four weeks. * IMPREGILO , MEDIOBANCA , UNICREDIT

The banks are finalising a nine-month, 177 million euro loan to refinance 222 million euros in debt Impregilo's holding IGLI should pay back at the end of October, Il Messaggero said.

The loan would be guaranteed by shares in Impregilo. IGLI shareholders are set to finance the remaining 45 million euros.

* UNIPOL

The insurer has completed a 723 million euro securitisation of performing first-lien loans which it could use as collateral in European Central Bank funding operations, MF reported quoting sources close to the operation.

The following companies are due to report quarterly results on Wednesday:

GRUPPO EDITORIALE L'ESPRESSO

