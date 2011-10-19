Italian stocks - Factors to watch on Oct 19

MILAN Oct 19 The following factors could affect
Italian markets on Wednesday.
EURO ZONE CRISIS
In return for support from the euro zone rescue fund Italy
would likely have to adopt further measures after the package it
approved in exchange for help from the European Central Bank,
Corriere della Sera said in an unsourced report.
UNICREDIT
Italy's biggest bank by assets has not yet decided how much
money it needs to shore up its capital position as required by
European leaders fighting to contain a spreading debt crisis, a
board member said on Tuesday.
Italy's financial police seized funds worth 245 million
euros ($335 million) at UniCredit on Tuesday in a tax fraud
probe and the bank's former chief executive Alessandro Profumo
was placed under investigation, judicial sources said.
* The bank's board on Tuesday approved a planned
securitisation of home loans worth up to 9 billion euros set to
boost assets UniCredit may use as collateral in refinancing
operations, Il Messaggero said in an unsourced report.
BANCA MONTE DEI PASCHI DI SIENA , UBI
Standard & Poor's cut the ratings on Tuesday of 24 Italian
banks and financial institutions, including Banca Monte dei
Paschi di Siena and Ubi Banca, citing renewed "market tensions"
and lower economic growth prospects.
FIAT
Fitch Ratings cut its credit rating on the Italian
automaker, citing short-term risks from the Italian carmaker's
takeover of U.S. peer Chrysler and its reliance on its home
market and Brazil.
Chrysler is to invest $165 million to add a body shop to its
Sterling Heights, Michigan assembly plant, bringing its total
investment in U.S. facilities to nearly $3.5 billion since June
2009.
The Fiat 500, a minicar anchoring the Italian automaker's
return to the United States via Chrysler, received a top rating
from an influential safety group on Tuesday.
* Fiat hopes to sell between 15,000 and 20,000 Lancia Thema
models a year, the Wall Street Journal said quoting Saad Chehab,
the new head of the auto maker's Chrysler and Lancia brands. The
starting price in Italy will be 41,900 euros.
* TERNA
Chief Executive Flavio Cattaneo said on Tuesday he could
confirm the power grid operator's 2011 dividend but could not
guarantee the same level for 2012.
PIRELLI
The Italian tyre group said on Tuesday it will raise prices
for car and light truck tyres in Canada by up to 7 percent,
effective December 1, 2011.
LOTTOMATICA , SNAI
Italy's total gaming wagers rose 25.45 percent in the first
nine months of 2011 to 55.2 billion euros ($75.5 billion) from a
year earlier, Italy's AAMS gaming regulator said on Tuesday.
* ENI
The oil group could start pumping its first deliveries of
shale gas from Poland and Ukraine in 2013, Il Sole 24 Ore quoted
Chief Executive Paolo Scaroni as saying, adding ENI was also
looking at Tunisia and China.
Scaroni also said ENI should be able to restart production
at Libya's Sabratah off-shore gas platform within three or four
weeks.
* IMPREGILO , MEDIOBANCA , UNICREDIT
The banks are finalising a nine-month, 177 million euro loan
to refinance 222 million euros in debt Impregilo's holding IGLI
should pay back at the end of October, Il Messaggero said.
The loan would be guaranteed by shares in Impregilo. IGLI
shareholders are set to finance the remaining 45 million euros.
* UNIPOL
The insurer has completed a 723 million euro securitisation
of performing first-lien loans which it could use as collateral
in European Central Bank funding operations, MF reported quoting
sources close to the operation.
The following companies are due to report quarterly results
on Wednesday:
GRUPPO EDITORIALE L'ESPRESSO
Main currency report:...............................