Italian stocks - Factors to watch on Oct 20

MILAN Oct 20 The following factors could affect
Italian markets on Thursday.
Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot
vouch for their accuracy. New items are marked with (*).
EURO ZONE DEBT CRISIS
Plans to tackle the euro zone debt crisis have stalled with
Paris and Berlin at odds over how to increase the firepower of
the region's bailout fund, French President Nicolas Sarkozy said
on Wednesday.
FIAT
Fiat and Chrysler CEO Sergio Marchionne said the group would
focus on strengthening its U.S. and Brazil operations to offset
a weak European market and the lowest Italian sales in 20 years.
BANCA POPOLARE DI MILANO
A management solution has to come from inside the mutual
bank and a takeover of its board by outsiders would threaten
BPM's independence, the head of Italian private equity fund
Investindustrial Andrea Bonomi said on Wednesday.
Investindustrial's Bonomi is locked in a race with Italian
banker Matteo Arpe to get a grip on the bank's new management
board, which will be appointed after a shareholder meeting
scheduled for Saturday.
"This is clearly a war of independence. There's a well
thought-out and organised attack on your bank that comes from
outside," Bonomi told bank employees during a presentation for
his Amici della BPM slate.
* Bonomi-linked companies SNAI , Polynt and Inaer
have 64 million euros of outstanding loans with Popolare Milano,
Il Sole 24 Ore said citing its own estimates.
* Market regulator Consob should give its verdict on Thursday
on whether there are any hidden links between the five slates of
directors being proposed at Saturday's shareholder meeting, Il
Giornale said in an unsourced report.
* The Amici della Bipiemme group of employee shareholders
likes Bonomi's plan for the bank, the Amici president Alessandro
Dall'Asta said in an interview in MF.
* ENEL , TERNA
Industry minister Paolo Romani plans a new convention
defining the fields of operation for the utility and the
electricity grid operator to avoid overlap disputes, MF said in
an unsourced report.
* FINMECCANICA
Kepler cut its price target on the defence and aerospace
company's shares to 4.20 euros, from 6.50 euros.
* PRYSMIAN
Goldman Sachs cut its rating on the cable maker's shares to
"neutral", from "buy".
* ANSALDO STS
Goldman Sachs raises its price target to 9.20 euros from
8.90 euros.
SMALL AND MID-CAPS
* HERA
The Bologna-based utility is eyeing the north east of Italy
for acquisitions and has looked at Acegas , Finanza &
Mercati said citing Hera chairman Tomaso Tommasi di Vignano.
