Italy - Factors to watch on Sept 13

ITALY BOND AUCTION

Italy will sell a 15-year bond for the first time in more than a year on Thursday, betting that a sharp fall in yields since the European Central Bank pledged to enter bond markets will also lower longer-term borrowing costs.

UNICREDIT SOPAF

UniCredit has asked a court to start insolvency proceedings for loss-making Italian investment company Sopaf, judicial sources said on Wednesday.

MONTE DEI PASCHI DI SIENA

By the end of the year the bank plans to close 100 of the 400 branches it plans to shut down as part of its industrial plan, according to a statement by trade unions on Wednesday.

FIAT

The carmaker aims to avoid plant closures in its home market by putting factories on short-time working through the autumn as Europe's auto industry struggles with weak demand and excess production, according to union sources.