Italy - Factors to watch on Sept 13

The following factors could affect Italian markets on Thursday.
ITALY BOND AUCTION
Italy will sell a 15-year bond for the first time in more
than a year on Thursday, betting that a sharp fall in yields
since the European Central Bank pledged to enter bond markets
will also lower longer-term borrowing costs.
UNICREDIT SOPAF
UniCredit has asked a court to start insolvency proceedings
for loss-making Italian investment company Sopaf, judicial
sources said on Wednesday.
MONTE DEI PASCHI DI SIENA
By the end of the year the bank plans to close 100 of the
400 branches it plans to shut down as part of its industrial
plan, according to a statement by trade unions on Wednesday.
FIAT
The carmaker aims to avoid plant closures in its home market
by putting factories on short-time working through the autumn as
Europe's auto industry struggles with weak demand and excess
production, according to union sources.