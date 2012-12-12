Italy - Factors to watch on December 12

The following factors could affect Italian markets on Wednesday.

Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy. New items are marked with (*).

ITALIAN POLITICS

Italian Prime Minister Mario Monti warned against a slide into populism on Tuesday as Silvio Berlusconi attacked his technocrat government, accusing it of failed "Germano-centric" policies that had dragged Italy into recession.

European Central Bank policymaker Ewald Nowotny urged Italy on Tuesday to maintain a course of reforms set by Prime Minister Mario Monti, who said on Saturday he would resign early.

ITALY DEBT

Italy sells 12-month short-term BOT bills maturing on Dec. 13, 2013 on Wednesday.

*ITALY ECONOMY

Italy's economy will not start recovering from recession until the third quarter of 2013, according to Confindustria on Tuesday. The country's business lobby sees gross domestic product falling 1.1 percent in 2013, compared to the government's forecast of a -0,2 percent drop. The OECD said on Nov. 27 it sees Italy's GDP shrinking one percent next year.

BANCA MONTE DEI PASCHI DI SIENA

The bank is about to get its hands on 3.9 billion euros of state aid to strengthen its finances after Rome and Brussels settled differences over the terms of its rescue.

The decree approved by the government on Thursday modifying the 3.9 billion euros of state aid the bank will be able to tap has been published in the official gazzette, Ansa said on Tuesday.

PARMALAT

Italian tax police searched the offices of dairy group Parmalat and its owner, French cheesemaker Lactalis, on Tuesday as part of an investigation into the Italian group's acquisition of Lactalis American Groupthis year.

UNICREDIT

The bank said on Tuesday it would co-opt Giovanni Quaglia, currently Deputy Vice Chairman of Unicredit shareholder CRT, as a new board member.

IMPREGILO

Impregilo, Italy's biggest builder, will likely wait until March to say how it will distribute 1 billion euros from asset sales to shareholders, a source close to the matter said.

SNAM, ACEGAS-APS

Italian gas group Snam and regional utility Acegas-APS have reached an agreement to manage gas distribution activities in the north east of Italy, the two companies said on Tuesday.