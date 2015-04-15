Italy - Factors to watch on April 15

The following factors could affect Italian markets on Wednesday.

ECONOMY

Poste Italiane CEO Francesco Caio speaks before Chamber of Deputies Transport Committee on strategic and industrial plan of the group (1200 GMT).

TREASURY

Italy's Treasury said it would stop selling its new 8-year BTP Italia to retail investors at 1200 GMT on Wednesday, closing the first phase of the offering earlier than expected.

COMPANIES

EXOR, PARTNERRE

Italian holding company Exor, which controls carmaker Fiat Chrysler Automobiles, offered $6.4 billion in cash to buy Bermuda-based reinsurer PartnerRe, trumping an all-share deal with Axis Capital Holdings Ltd AXS.N.

The Agnellis are paying up to do an impression of Warren Buffett.

Exor head John Elkann will host a conference call on the deal on Wednesday at 1500 CET.

BANCA MONTE DEI PASCHI DI SIENA, ANIMA HOLDING * The lender said on Wednesday it had reached a deal to sell its 10.3 percent stake in asset manager Anima Holding to Italy's postal service Poste Italiane.

Glass Lewis has proposed investors vote in favour of a 3 billion euro capital increase the bank is planning, according to a report by the proxy advisor seen by Reuters on Tuesday.

Monte dei Paschi's chairman said on Tuesday the bank has had no contact with UBI Banca on a possible tie-up. * Monte Paschi is negotiating with Nomura a possible settlement over a derivative contract called Alexandria, which turned out to be loss-making, La Repubblica said. The paper added that it would cost Monte Paschi 850 million euros in cash to cancel the contract, with a negative impact on results of 400 million euros.

* EI TOWERS, RAI WAY

EI Towers is mulling appealing the decision of market regulator Consob to block its current bid on rival Rai Way to an administrative court, MF said.

EI Towers is studying a new offer for Rai Way, several papers said. La Stampa added that Italy's antitrust watchdog could rule against the original bid on Wednesday.

* WORLD DUTY FREE

Lotte Shopping Co Ltd said on Wednesday it is no longer considering acquiring World Duty Free SpA after the Italian company said it was no longer interested in talks due to progress with another potential buyer.

FIAT CHRYSLER AUTOMOBILES

The carmaker said on Tuesday it had closed its $3 billion debt offering.

UBI BANCA

The chief executive of UBI Banca said on Tuesday there were no contacts with Monte dei Paschi di Siena over a possible tie-up and said he was in no rush to take part in industry consolidation.

ASSICURAZIONI GENERALI

The insurer's CFO reiterated on Tuesday the group will not make any big acquisitions, only small tactical deals.

ENEL

The telecommunications watchdog said on Tuesday it had received no plan from Enel regarding access to the utility's network by telecoms operators. On Monday sources said Enel was considering entering the broadband telecommunications market. Some newspapers said it had sent a plan to the watchdog.

UTILITIES

Italy and Finland have still not handed out more than 100 million free European Union carbon permits to industry making them the only countries yet to make any awards, European Commission data showed on Tuesday.

BOURSE

Italy's Antitrust authority said on Tuesday it had opened an investigation into whether Italy bourse operator Borsa Italiana had given preferential access to its data to financial information company Blt Market Services.

IPO

Massimo Zanetti Beverage Group aims to list in the second half of May floating 30-35 percent of capital, the group's chairman said on Tuesday.

FASHION

Prime Minister Matteo Renzi kicked off a showpiece Milan trade fair promoting modern Italian design on Tuesday, hailing it as a symbol of potential economic recovery in a country battered and discouraged by years of recession.

UBI BANCA

Roadshow with Supervisory Board Chairman Andrea Moltrasio, Management Board Chairman Franco Polotti, CEO Victor Massiah (1530 GMT) in Bergamo.

CNH INDUSTRIAL

Annual general meeting (1000 GMT).

