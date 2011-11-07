Italian stocks - Factors to watch on Nov 7

MILAN Nov 7 The following factors could affect Italian markets on Monday.

EURO ZONE DEBT CRISIS

The euro zone won verbal support but no new money at a G20 summit on Friday for its tortured efforts to overcome a sovereign debt crisis, while Italy was effectively placed under IMF supervision.

The European Central Bank often discusses the possibility of ending the purchase of Italian government bonds if it concludes Italy is not adopting promised reforms, ECB Governing Council Member Yves Mersch said.

Italian Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi said on Sunday he had checked "in the last few hours" and there is no doubt that he still commands a majority in parliament.

UNICREDIT

Italy's biggest bank could decide on a capital increase of between 5 billion and 7 billion euros at its board meeting on Nov. 14, but is worried by market conditions, Il Sole 24 Ore said on Saturday in an unsourced report.

The bank expects a positive response from the Bank of Italy on including 3 billion euros of 2009 convertible bonds as core capital, limiting the size of the cash call, CEO Federico Ghizzoni said in Il Sole 24 Ore on Sunday.

UBI BANCA

Excessive regulation can restrict the bank's role as a lender supporting economic growth, the bank's CEO Victor Massiah said in Sunday's Corriere della Sera reiterating the bank will not seek fresh capital from shareholders.

MEDIASET

Time Warner Inc has made a non-binding offer for debt-burdened Dutch TV production company Endemol, a spokesman for Endemol said on Friday.

The Italian broadcaster has a major stake in Endemol which is in the process of restructuring its 2.8 billion euros ($3.8 billion) of loans.

Endemol Chairman Marco Bassetti said in Il Sole 24 Ore on Saturday he was pleased with Time Warner's interest, adding the company remains focused on the debt restructuring and is optimistic of closing this shortly.

In a separate unsourced item on Saturday, Il Sole said Time Warner's offer is up against Mediaset and Italian fund Clessidra's interest in Endemol. Britain's ITV and Germany's RTL have also shown interest, it said.

IMPREGILO

Two shareholders, the Gavio Group and Salini, are proposing alternative business plans for the construction company's strategy, La Stampa said on Saturday in an unsourced report.

FINMECCANICA

The aerospace and defence company could win a 2 billion euros share of a 7 billion euros order the Indian government is mulling for fighter aircraft, Corriere della Sera said in an unsourced report on Saturday.

TERNA

An Italian government economic reform plan currently under discussion would be "a death blow" to the development of the country's electricity infrastructure, CEO Flavio Cattaneo was quoted saying in Libero on Saturday.

TELECOM ITALIA

Telco, the telecom operator's largest shareholder, is studying a capital increase, Il Sole 24 Ore said on Sunday in an unsourced report.

Telco shareholders comprise Telefonica , Mediobanca , Intesa Sanpaolo and Generali .

ATLANTIA

The motorway operator does not plan to cut its debt level until its core earnings rise while the debt allows it to grow overseas, Il Sole 24 Ore said in its Letter to the Saver feature on Sunday.

SMALL AND MID-CAPS

EDISON

France's EDF does not exclude Italians occupying both the chairman and CEO posts in Edison after its reorganisation, Corriere della Sera said on Sunday citing the EDF head Henri Proglio in Le Monde daily.

CIR

The conglomerate's health care unit Kos has set up a joint venture to supply and manage medical equipment in Indian hospitals and already has four long-term contracts, Il Sole 24 Ore said in an unsourced report on Saturday.

COMPANY RESULTS

The following companies are among those reporting results:

BANCA GENERALI

CEMENTIR

ITALCEMENTI

SAFILO GROUP

TERNIENERGIA

