Italian stocks - Factors to watch on April 13

* BUDGET DEFICIT
Italy's government is set to confirm the target of a
balanced budget for next year in new forecasts it is readying,
Il Sole 24 Ore reported, adding it would examine again the
situation before the summer.
* ENI SNAM
The oil group has submitted to the Treasury a proposal on
the planned separation from gas grid operator Snam, envisaging
the cancellation of a 9.3 percent own stake, several newspapers
reported quoting news agency Radiocor.
The move would boost current shareholders' stakes in Eni and
the Treasury could then sell 3.4 percent of the group - while
keeping a 30 percent stake - and use the cash to buy 16-17
percent of Snam. State-holding CDP would buy a 12 percent stake
in Snam after selling its stake in the TAG gas pipeline.
* FINMECCANICA
Representatives from Japan's Hitachi Rail could visit
AnsaldoBreda's plants in four Italian cities in the coming
weeks, Il Sole 24 Ore reported. It added the due diligence
process set to hand 50 percent of the Finmeccanica's rail unit
to the Japanese company via a capital increase is progressing.
* UNICREDIT
Shareholder foundations will have seven seats on the bank's
new board, other Italian shareholders two, foreign shareholders
four, Abu Dhabi's state-owned fund Aabar Investments two and
Germany's Allianz one, la Repubblica reported.
The bank is likely to name for deputy chairmans after
picking Giuseppe Vita as the new chairman, including Aabar's
Chairman Kadem Abdulla al-Qubaisi, La Stampa reported.
* EDISON, A2A
Representatives of France's EDF are set to meet
with Italian market regulator Consob on Friday on the price of
the mandatory bid on Edison's minorities, Il Messaggero
reported.
EDF may ask Edison's Italian shareholders to shoulder part
of the extra costs it would sustain to gain control of Edison if
forced to offer a higher price to buy out minority shareholders
in the power producer, several newspapers reported.
* MEDIASET
Time Warner could be interested in bidding for Italian
digital television frequencies at a planned tender, MF reported,
a move which may prompt a reaction from Mediaset.
IPO
CUCINELLI
Italian stock market regulator Consob approved plans for the
cashmere-maker to hold an initial public offering. The offering
will take place between April 16-27.