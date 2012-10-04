Italy - Factors to watch on Oct. 4

The following factors could affect Italian markets on Thursday.
Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot
vouch for their accuracy. New items are marked with (*).
EURO ZONE CRISIS
The euro zone's economic woes accelerated last month and
China's slowdown looked likely to extend to a seventh quarter,
surveys on Wednesday showed, while the United States proved the
bright spot with better-than-expected news on services and jobs.
The European Banking Authority said on Wednesday banks had
to maintain a capital buffer equivalent to 9 percent of their
risk-weighted assets indefinitely.
A depressed commercial property market points to a slow
start for Italy's disposal programme, and the first sale -
possibly including army barracks and former prisons - may have
to be to a state-controlled body.
* MONTE DEI PASCHI
The European Union's banking watchdog is confident that
Monte dei Paschi di Siena will be able to plug its
capital shortfall thanks to a capital injection by the state,
its head told an Italian newspaper on Thursday.
Italy's No.3 lender confirmed on Wednesday it had failed to
meet a European Banking Authority request to plug a capital
shortfall by the end of June. Monte Paschi said the capital gap
would be 1.441 billion euros taking into account the planned
sale of unit Biver Banca and capital gains on bond buybacks.
UNICREDIT
* The bank chief executive will meet with foundation
shareholders on Oct. 9 to discuss dividend and reorganisation
issues, Il Messaggero said on Thursday without citing its
sources.
Khadem Al Qubaisi, chairman of Abu Dhabi investment vehicle
Aabar, has resigned as independent board member and vice
chairman of the Italian lender, UniCredit said on Wednesday. Al
Qubaisi will be replaced in the bank's board by another
representative of Aabar, the bank's biggest single shareholder
with a stake of 6.5 percent, a source said.
INTESA, UNICREDIT, UBI BANCA,
BANCO POPOLARE
The other four Italian banks that had to comply with EBA
demands said their Core Tier 1 ratios had reached or surpassed
the minimum 9 percent level by the end of June.
* FINMECCANICA
Automation group Camozzi and businessman Davide Malacalza
may join state-backed fund Fondo Strategico Italiano in a
possible Italian offer for AnsaldoEnergia unit, Il Messaggero
said on Thursday without citing its sources.
FIAT INDUSTRIAL, CNH
The plan made up by the truck and construction equipment
maker to combine with U.S. unit CNH Global NV could be
delayed after independent directors questioned the share swap
terms of the deal, sources familiar with the matter said on
Wednesday.
* LOTTOMATICA
Lottomatica's subsidiary GTECH Corporation won a 15-year
contract as integrated services provider for the Indiana
(Hoosier) Lottery which is expected to generate an additional
$2.1 billion in net income for the state of the U.S. state.