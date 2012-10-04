Italy - Factors to watch on Oct. 4

The following factors could affect Italian markets on Thursday.

Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy. New items are marked with (*).

EURO ZONE CRISIS

The euro zone's economic woes accelerated last month and China's slowdown looked likely to extend to a seventh quarter, surveys on Wednesday showed, while the United States proved the bright spot with better-than-expected news on services and jobs.

The European Banking Authority said on Wednesday banks had to maintain a capital buffer equivalent to 9 percent of their risk-weighted assets indefinitely.

A depressed commercial property market points to a slow start for Italy's disposal programme, and the first sale - possibly including army barracks and former prisons - may have to be to a state-controlled body.

* MONTE DEI PASCHI

The European Union's banking watchdog is confident that Monte dei Paschi di Siena will be able to plug its capital shortfall thanks to a capital injection by the state, its head told an Italian newspaper on Thursday.

Italy's No.3 lender confirmed on Wednesday it had failed to meet a European Banking Authority request to plug a capital shortfall by the end of June. Monte Paschi said the capital gap would be 1.441 billion euros taking into account the planned sale of unit Biver Banca and capital gains on bond buybacks.

UNICREDIT

* The bank chief executive will meet with foundation shareholders on Oct. 9 to discuss dividend and reorganisation issues, Il Messaggero said on Thursday without citing its sources.

Khadem Al Qubaisi, chairman of Abu Dhabi investment vehicle Aabar, has resigned as independent board member and vice chairman of the Italian lender, UniCredit said on Wednesday. Al Qubaisi will be replaced in the bank's board by another representative of Aabar, the bank's biggest single shareholder with a stake of 6.5 percent, a source said.

INTESA, UNICREDIT, UBI BANCA, BANCO POPOLARE

The other four Italian banks that had to comply with EBA demands said their Core Tier 1 ratios had reached or surpassed the minimum 9 percent level by the end of June.

* FINMECCANICA

Automation group Camozzi and businessman Davide Malacalza may join state-backed fund Fondo Strategico Italiano in a possible Italian offer for AnsaldoEnergia unit, Il Messaggero said on Thursday without citing its sources.

FIAT INDUSTRIAL, CNH

The plan made up by the truck and construction equipment maker to combine with U.S. unit CNH Global NV could be delayed after independent directors questioned the share swap terms of the deal, sources familiar with the matter said on Wednesday.

* LOTTOMATICA

Lottomatica's subsidiary GTECH Corporation won a 15-year contract as integrated services provider for the Indiana (Hoosier) Lottery which is expected to generate an additional $2.1 billion in net income for the state of the U.S. state.