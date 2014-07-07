Italy - Factors to watch on July 7

The following factors could affect Italian markets on Monday.
Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot
vouch for their accuracy. New items are marked with (*).
ECONOMY
Italy will settle the debt arrears it owes to private sector
suppliers by the end of this year, Economy Minister Pier Carlo
Padoan said in a newspaper interview on Sunday, pushing back
previous commitments.
Bank of Italy releases June data on European Central Bank
funding to Italian banks.
DEBT
Treasury announces sale of BOT bills, with relative amounts
to be auctioned on July 10.
COMPANIES
ENI, ENEL
The government is considering accelerating the sale of
stakes in Eni and Enel in order to keep the revenues from its
privatisation plans on track, Economy Minister Pier Carlo Padoan
said in a newspaper interview on Sunday.
Il Messaggero said on Saturday in an unsourced report the
treasury is ready to cut its Eni stake to below 30 percent and
may decide to sell 5-7 percent on the market soon, perhaps
already in September. Contacted by Reuters a treasury spokesman
declined to comment on the report.
MEDIASET
* Spanish telecoms group Telefonica has agreed to
buy 11.1 percent of Italian broadcaster Mediaset's pay-TV
business Mediaset Premium for 100 million euros ($136 million),
Mediaset said in a statement on Monday.
Telefonica agreed on Friday to buy the 22 percent stake held
by Mediaset in Spanish pay-TV firm Canal + in a deal worth up to
365 million euros.
SALINI IMPREGILO
* Italian builder Salini Impregilo said on Monday it and the
construction consortium STRABAG had been provisionally awarded a
300 million euro ($408.45 million) contract to build an
underpass under the Isarco River, part of the railway Brennel
Tunnel project.
INTESASANPAOLO, UNICREDIT
* Banks in Hungary will have to convert foreign currency
mortgages into forints in December, a ruling party lawmaker said
late on Saturday, adding that the government could offer to
share some of their exchange rate losses.
* According to Corriere della Sera on Saturday, the two
banks are close to seal a deal with U.S. fund KKR for a
joint-venture on restructured loans.
ENEL
The power utility has appointed Deutsche Bank and BNP
Paribas to advise on the sale of the controlling stake it holds
in Slovakian generating firm Slovenske Elektrarne, an Enel
spokeswoman said on Saturday, confirming a report in the Italian
newspaper Il Sole 24 Ore.
SNAM TERNA
State-backed fund Cassa Depositi e Prestiti (CDP) expects to
finalise talks to sell a stake in the vehicle controlling 30
percent of Snam and Terna by August, its CEO Giovanni Gorno
Tempini was quoted as saying by Il Sole 24 Ore on Saturday. The
newspaper said State Grid Corporation of China and Australia's
Ifm Investors are in the running.
MONTE DEI PASCHI DI SIENA
Chairman Alessandro Profumo said in a Corriere della Sera
interview on Sunday the bank was now a totally private company
and its investors ought to be remunerated following its 5
billion euro rights issue. He said there will more information
on new shareholders this week.
* MITTEL
Carlo Tassara has sold its stake in Monte dei Paschi and is
in talks to sell a 15.44 percent stake in financial holding
Mittel to Wedge Private Capital, Il Sole 24 Ore said on Sunday.
BANCA IFIS
The company has purchased a portfolio of consumer credit
non-performing loans from the sector worth a nominal value of
1.26 billion euro, made up of 120.000 debt positions belonging
to Italian families.
MEDIOBANCA
Mediobanca said on Friday that the ratio of its best-quality
capital set against risky assets - a measure of financial
strength - was 10.9 percent.
French financier Vincent Bollore has increased his stake in
Mediobanca to 6.46 percent from 6 percent.
BANCA CARIGE
The mid-sized lender said on Friday it had raised 798.2
million euros in a rights issue, strengthening its balance sheet
ahead of a European review of banking assets.
POPOLARE DI SONDRIO
The bank said on Friday its capital increase had been 99.76
percent subscribed, raising 342.4 million euros.
PRYSMIAN
The cable maker said on Friday it had most likely lost 28
million euros worth of power cables in the Mediterranean after
the barge transporting them capsized.
SEAT PAGINE GIALLE
Holds bond holders' meetings (1230 GMT, 1330 GMT, 1430 GMT).
For Italian market data and news, click on codes in
brackets:
20 biggest gainers (in percentage)............
20 biggest losers (in percentage).............
FTSE IT allshare index
FTSE Mib index........
FTSE Allstars index...
FTSE Mid Cap index....
Block trades..........
Stories on Italy...... IT-LEN
For pan-European market data and news, click on codes in
brackets:
European Equities speed guide...................
FTSEurofirst 300 index..............................
DJ STOXX index......................................
Top 10 STOXX sectors...........................
Top 10 EUROSTOXX sectors......................
Top 10 Eurofirst 300 sectors...................
Top 25 European pct gainers.......................
Top 25 European pct losers........................
Main stock markets:
Dow Jones............... Wall Street report .....
Nikkei 225............. Tokyo report............
FTSE 100............... London report...........
Xetra DAX............. Frankfurt market stories
CAC-40................. Paris market stories...
World Indices.....................................
Reuters survey of world bourse outlook.........
Western European IPO diary..........................
European Asset Allocation........................
Reuters News at a Glance: Equities...............
Main currency report:...............................