Italy - Factors to watch on January 9

ECONOMY
ISTAT releases Q3 Deficit/GDP ratio (0900 GMT).
Bank of Italy releases December data on European Central
Bank funding to Italian banks.
COMPANIES
* BANCA MONTE DEI PASCHI, UBI BANCA,
ITALIAN BANKS
The European Central Bank's banking supervisory arm has
calculated specific capital requirements for Italian banks that
are higher, on average, than the threshold of 7 percent for Core
Tier 1 Ratio set by Basel III requirements, daily Il Sole 24 Ore
reported.
In draft proposals, the ECB is asking now to Banca Monte dei
Paschi di Siena to comply with a minimum capital requirement of
14 percent, the paper said, adding, however, the bank could send
counter-proposals to the central bank on the new requirements.
For UBI Banca, the ECB is proposing a minimum capital
requirement of 9.6 percent, while Italian banks should have an
average Core Tier 1 Ratio of 10.5 percent, it said.
* TELECOM ITALIA
The phone company's CEO has met Metroweb's head to discuss
Telecom Italia bid to buy a controlling stake in the company
renting out optical fibre cables in Milan, some Italian
newspapers reported.
MEDIASET
Fininvest, the holding company of former Italian Prime
Minister Silvio Berlusconi and which controls Mediaset, said on
Thursday it approved setting up a trust to hold part of its
stake in asset manager Mediolanum, but would ask for a delay to
take account of a legal appeal.
BANCA MONTE DEI PASCHI DI SIENA, SANTANDER
The chief executive of Spanish banking group Santander said
on Thursday the euro zone's biggest bank was not interested in a
potential purchase of Monte Dei Paschi di Siena. Shares in the
Italian bank rose 12 percent on speculation of such interest.
* INTESA SANPAOLO
The bank is close to reaching an agreement with
Italfondiario, controlled by Fortress, over the management of
non-performing loans and the agreement could be reached in
March, MF said.
CAMPARI
Proxy adviser Glass Lewis has recommended that Campari
investors vote against the introduction of a multiple voting
rights scheme at the drinks company, saying it would not give
shareholders equal rights.
FIAT CHRYSLER AUTOMOBILES
Automobile production in 2015 in Brazil will likely barely
recover from a sharp plunge last year, as weak sales and exports
drag on an industry quickly shedding jobs.
