Italy - Factors to watch on January 16

COMPANIES
MONTE DEI PASCHI
Bank holds board meeting after meeting ECB supervision
representatives on capital plan.
La Repubblica said Thursday's meeting with the ECB did not
come up with a decision. Il Sole 24 Ore said the ECB could clear
the bank's planned capital increase on Feb. 18, meaning that the
recapitalisation would start in May. Corriere della Sera cited
market concerns Monte Paschi might have to increase the size of
its 2.5 billion euro capital increase in the face of possible
higher loan write-downs in the fourth quarter.
ENI
HSBC cuts price target to 13.4 euros from 16.6 euros; rating
neutral
WORLD DUTY FREE
Nomura cuts price target to 7.60 euros from 7.90 euros;
rating neutral
* FIAT CHRYSLER AUTOMOBILES
JP Morgan raises price target to 12 euros from 8 euros;
rating neutral
* SOGEFI
Exane BNP Parisbas raises to outperform from neutral, lifts
target price to 3 euros.
OVS
The high-street fashion chain has filed a request with
market regulator Consob to list on the Milan stock exchange, the
company said in a statement on Thursday.
* TREVI
The company said it had won orders for $280 million in the
oil & gas sector.
*CAMPARI
UBS cuts target price to 5.1 euros from 5.5 euros
* MONCLER
JP Morgan raises price target to 15.50 euros from 15 euros;
rating overweight
LUCISANO
The company said, based on preliminary results, it expects
the turnover for full year 2014 up around 20 percent.
INDUSTRIAL STARS OF ITALY
Holds board meeting on H1 results.
