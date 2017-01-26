Italy - Factors to watch on Jan. 26

The following factors could affect Italian markets on Thursday.
Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot
vouch for their accuracy. New items are marked with (*).
For a complete list of diary events in Italy please click on
.
ECONOMY
ISTAT releases November retail sales data (0900 GMT).
(*) Prime Minister Paolo Gentiloni has told European Commission
President Jean Claude Juncker that the earthquakes that have
recently hit the country will require an additional one billion
euros in funds for the 2017 budget, reported la Repubblica.
DEBT
Italy said on Wednesday it would sell up to 9 billion euros
over three bonds including a new 10-year BTP bond at auction on
Jan. 30.
Treasury sells 2.0-2.5 billion euros zero-coupon bonds due
Dec. 18, 2018 and 0.5-1.0 billion euros 1.25 percent
inflation-linked BTPei bonds due Sept. 15, 2032.
COMPANIES
ASSICURAZIONI GENERALI
Italy's Generali said on Wednesday its chief financial
officer Alberto Minali would be leaving at the end of the month,
at a time of uncertainty for the country's biggest insurer.
(*) GENERALI, INTESA SANPAOLO
Intesa CEO Carlo Messina does not intend to divide up
Generali, given its foreign operations make up great part of its
revenue, reported la Repubblica in an unsourced report.
The lender has been thinking about the move on the insurer
for at least a year, and could be brought forward as a
share-swap bid, reported Corriere della Sera, without citing
sources. It adds that Intesa San Paolo is being advised by Ubs,
McKinsey and legal firm Pedersoli on the operation.
Generali is preparing to defend itself from a possible bid
from Intesa, reported la Stampa. It said Goldman Sachs, Citi and
HSBC, presented plan to the insurer to help the insurer fend off
a hostile offer, including the sale of some of its foreign
business.
GENERALI, UNICREDIT
Top executives attend meeting with Consob officials after
being summoned by Italy's market regulator.
MONTE DEI PASCHI DI SIENA
The Tuscan bank said on Wednesday it had issued 7 billion
euros ($7.5 billion) in bonds guaranteed by the state, which it
would keep to use as collateral in funding operations or sell
later on the secondary market.
TOD'S
The Italian luxury goods group said on Wednesday 2016
revenue fell by 3.2 percent at current exchange rates, hit by
shrinking sales of leather goods as well as shoes and weakness
in the U.S. and Chinese markets.
LEONARDO-FINMECCANICA
The Italian defence group said on Wednesday it would not
take part in the T-X tender held by the U.S. air force in tandem
with Raytheon as the two companies could not finalise
their business agreement based on the T-100 model.
PARMALAT
The dairy group said on Wednesday revenue grew 1.2 percent
in 2016 to 6.49 billion euros despite Venezuela's economic woes
and its free-falling currency.
(*) POSTE ITALIANE
The post office is ready to sell its Banca del
Mezzogiorno-Mcc banking unit to state development agency
Invitalia, with the decision to be taken by the board on Jan.
31, reported Corriere della Sera.
(*) MEDIASET
After summoning the Italian broadcaster, the national
communications authority (AGCOM) will also call to hear top
management of French media group Vivendi, il Sole 24
ore reported. The regulator has also sent a request to supply
information to phone incumbent Telecom Italia, adds
the report.
(*) ASTALDI
The group is in one of four consortiums to bid for a 10
billion lira ($2.62 billion) suspension bridge project over the
Dardanelles Straits, in northwest Turkey, a tender document
obtained by Reuters showed. The winner is expected to be
announced later in the day.
FCA
Q4 and FY results (1200 GMT).
STMICROELECTRONICS
The group reported net revenue up 11.5 percent year-on year
in the last quarter of 2016.
DANIELI & C.
Saving shareholders' meeting (1400 GMT).
RYANAIR
News conference with CEO Michael O'Leary (0900 GMT).
For Italian market data and news, click on codes in
brackets:
20 biggest gainers (in percentage)............
20 biggest losers (in percentage).............
FTSE IT allshare index
FTSE Mib index........
FTSE Allstars index...
FTSE Mid Cap index....
Block trades..........
Stories on Italy...... IT-LEN
For pan-European market data and news, click on codes in
brackets:
European Equities speed guide...................
FTSEurofirst 300 index..............................
DJ STOXX index......................................
Top 10 STOXX sectors...........................
Top 10 EUROSTOXX sectors......................
Top 10 Eurofirst 300 sectors...................
Top 25 European pct gainers.......................
Top 25 European pct losers........................
Main stock markets:
Dow Jones............... Wall Street report .....
Nikkei 225............. Tokyo report............
FTSE 100............... London report...........
Xetra DAX............. Frankfurt market stories
CAC-40................. Paris market stories...
World Indices.....................................
Reuters survey of world bourse outlook.........
Western European IPO diary..........................
European Asset Allocation........................
Reuters News at a Glance: Equities...............
Main currency report:...............................