Italy - Factors to watch on January 28

The following factors could affect Italian markets on Tuesday.
Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot
vouch for their accuracy. New items are marked with (*).
POLITICS
Recent turbulence in emerging markets poses no risk to
Italy, considered a flashpoint for instability in the euro zone,
Italian Economy Minister Fabrizio Saccomanni said on Monday.
ECONOMY
ISTAT releases January consumer confidence data (0900 GMT)
and December wage inflation data (1000 GMT).
DEBT
Treasury sells 2-2.75 billion euros fifth tranche CTZs
maturing on Dec. 31, 2015; 0.75-1.25 billion euros eleventh
tranche BTPEIs maturing on Sept. 30, 2018, at 1.70 percent
annual coupon. Subscriptions close at 1000 GMT.
COMPANIES
FIAT
Fiat boss Sergio Marchionne, the veteran dealmaker who has
just wrested full control of Chrysler from its retirees, is
about to unveil his next trick: moving the group's 115-year-old
headquarters out of Italy.
ENI
Pirates attacked a tugboat near the Brass River crude oil
export terminal in Nigeria, kidnapping the ship's captain and an
engineer, two security sources said. The Italian oil company Eni
operates the terminal.
BANCA MONTE DEI PASCHI DI SIENA
The Bank of Italy said on Monday it had met with the top
management of Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena and its main
foundation shareholder to discuss prospects for a rapid capital
increase at the bank.
* The bank is now likely to launch its capital increase in
March, La Stampa said without citing sources.
* BANCO POPOLARE
Nomura, Credit Suisse, Goldman Sach, Merrill Lynch-Bank of
America, Deutsche Bank, JPMorgan, Barclays, Citi, BNP Paribas,
Credit Agricole and Natixis have asked the global coordinators
of the bank's rights issue to take part in the operation but UBS
and Mediobanca want only up to 6 other banks to join in, Il
Messaggero reported. Intesa and UniCredit are also interested.
* UBI, BPER, POPOLARE ETRURIA
Popolare Etruria has informally discussed its merger plans
with UBI, BPER, Popolare Vicenza and another southern Italian
cooperative bank, Il Sole 24 Ore said citing sources close to
the matter. They are likely to present a non-binding offer in
coming days but BPER is emerging as the likely winner as UBI is
not very interested and Popolare Vicenza has the disadvantage of
not being listed.
* CARIGE
The charitable foundation that is the main shareholder in
the bank will pick an adviser by Feb. 15 to draw up a strategy
within a month to deal with Carige's planned capital increase
that the board will announce by March 31, Il Sole 24 Ore
reported.
UNIPOL
Italy's stock market watchdog has fined French industrialist
and activist investor Vincent Bollore 3 million euros for
manipulating the share price of the former holding company that
controlled insurer Fondiaria-SAI.
* TELECOM ITALIA
Rebel investor Marco Fossati will seek to name a majority of
board members when the board is renewed at the end of April, Il
Sole 24 Ore reported. New corporate by-laws are unlikely to be
in place by then, the paper added citing key shareholders.
Italy's industry minister has received reassurances from his
Spanish counterparty at a meeting on Monday that Spain's
Telefonica would always act in agreement with Italy's
government over Telecom Italia, newspapers quoted the Italian
minister Favio Zanonato as saying.
STMICROELECTRONICS
The chip maker said on Monday its fourth quarter net
revenues rose 3.9 percent to $2.01 billion. It reported a net
loss of $0.04 per share. It said it expected its Q1 2014
revenues to decrease about 9.5 percent on a sequential basis. It
said it would continue to advance towards its operating margin
target of about 10 percent, expected by mid-2015.
LUXOTTICA
Holds board meetings on preliminary FY results.
INDESIT
Trade unions expected to meet at Labour Ministry on
temporary layoff scheme.
