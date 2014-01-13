Italy - Factors to watch on January 13

The following factors could affect Italian markets on Monday.
ECONOMY
ISTAT, November industrial output data (0900 GMT).
DEBT
Treasury sells 3.5-4.0 billion euros new 3-year BTP bonds
maturing Dec. 15, 2016, 1.5 percent coupon; 2.0-2.5 billion
euros second tranche 7-year BTPs maturing May 1, 2021, 3.75
percent coupon; 1.25-1.75 billion euros 12th tranche 15-year
BTPs maturing Sept. 1, 2028, 4.75 percent coupon. Subscriptions
close at 1000 GMT.
COMPANIES
FINMECCANICA
An Italian judge has blocked demands by India to recover
around 300 million euros in bank guarantees from defence group
in a dispute over a scrapped helicopter deal, two people with
direct knowledge of the matter told Reuters.
MONTE DEI PASCHI
Much is at stake when the board of bailed-out bank meets
next Tuesday, including possible management resignations, after
a charitable foundation forced it to postpone a vital $4 billion
rights issue planned for this month.
FIAT
Fiat said on Friday Standard & Poor's had confirmed its
'BB-' rating on the Italian carmaker's long-term debt, keeping
its outlook stable.
* CEO Sergio Marchionne speaks to journalists in Detroit later
on Tuesday at the North American Show.
SAIPEM
Italy's market regulator is investigating whether fund
manager BlackRock used inside information when it sold shares in
Saipem just before the oil services firm issued a profit warning
in 2013, two sources familiar with the matter said.
ALITALIA
Shareholders' meeting to appoint new board (1000 GMT).
Alitalia could need to raise more capital to keep running if
its business plan does not bring results rapidly and Etihad
decides not to invest in the troubled airline, La Repubblica
said on Sunday citing a November report by auditor Pwc for Poste
Italiane. The study, which helped Poste Italiane decide its on
its participation in Alitalia's capital hike, highlights several
risks to the airline's financial situation. Alitalia did not
respond to a request for comment.
ATLANTIA
Etihad is interested not only investing in Alitalia but also
in ADR, the company that operates the Rome airport hub of
Fiumicino and is part of the Atlantia group, Il Messaggero said
in an unsourced report on Saturday. The two operations are
strictly linked one to the other, it said.
TELECOM ITALIA
Investor Marco Fossati said in an interview with Il
Messaggero on Saturday he will submit a study over the valuation
of TIM Brasil to Telecom Italia in the coming days.
ENI
The Italian energy company has closed a pipeline in Nigeria
due to sabotage, cutting off 3,500 barrels per day of its share
of oil output, the company said on Saturday.
CIR
Il Messaggero said on Saturday the group will meet with
creditor banks of its troubled energy unit Sorgenia on Wednesday
to discuss the unit's debt restructuring plan. The newspaper
added that five international insitutions are ready to buy
Sorgenia's debt held by banks but the price offered is seen as
too low.
UNIPOL
Il Sole 24 Ore reported on Sunday that the insurer could ask
for more time to complete the sale of a portfolio of premiums
worth 1.7 billion euros it must dispose of for antitrust
reasons, as a Jan. 15 deadline approaces. Ageas has made an
offer for the premiums. The paper said Unipol could also spin
off the assets and transfer them to a trustee.
SALINI IMPREGILO
Sacyr, the Spanish building company leading a consortium to
expand the Panama Canal that includes Salini Impregilo, said on
Friday it was making progress in talks with the waterway's
operator over financing to avoid a damaging work stoppage on the
multi-billion dollar project.
* CELL THERAPEUTICS
The pharmaceutical company said on Monday it had reached a
deal with Novartis to buy back all rights related to
anti-cancer compounds Pixuvri (pixantrone) and Opaxio
(paclitaxel poliglumex), committing in return to potential
payments based on the sales of Pixuvri and Opaxio.
FINCANTIERI
The Italian government will go through with plans to sell a
minority stake in Fincantieri within the next few months, the
chairman of the state-owned shipbuilding group said on Friday.
BANCA POPOLARE DI
Mid-sized Italian lender Banco di Desio is set to
take over rival Popolare di Spoleto in a deal that is expected
to be announced by the end of January, Corriere della Sera said
on Sunday without naming sources.
