Italy - Factors to watch on January 13

The following factors could affect Italian markets on Monday.

Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy. New items are marked with (*).

ECONOMY

ISTAT, November industrial output data (0900 GMT).

DEBT

Treasury sells 3.5-4.0 billion euros new 3-year BTP bonds maturing Dec. 15, 2016, 1.5 percent coupon; 2.0-2.5 billion euros second tranche 7-year BTPs maturing May 1, 2021, 3.75 percent coupon; 1.25-1.75 billion euros 12th tranche 15-year BTPs maturing Sept. 1, 2028, 4.75 percent coupon. Subscriptions close at 1000 GMT.

COMPANIES

FINMECCANICA

An Italian judge has blocked demands by India to recover around 300 million euros in bank guarantees from defence group in a dispute over a scrapped helicopter deal, two people with direct knowledge of the matter told Reuters.

MONTE DEI PASCHI

Much is at stake when the board of bailed-out bank meets next Tuesday, including possible management resignations, after a charitable foundation forced it to postpone a vital $4 billion rights issue planned for this month.

FIAT

Fiat said on Friday Standard & Poor's had confirmed its 'BB-' rating on the Italian carmaker's long-term debt, keeping its outlook stable. * CEO Sergio Marchionne speaks to journalists in Detroit later on Tuesday at the North American Show.

SAIPEM

Italy's market regulator is investigating whether fund manager BlackRock used inside information when it sold shares in Saipem just before the oil services firm issued a profit warning in 2013, two sources familiar with the matter said.

ALITALIA

Shareholders' meeting to appoint new board (1000 GMT).

Alitalia could need to raise more capital to keep running if its business plan does not bring results rapidly and Etihad decides not to invest in the troubled airline, La Repubblica said on Sunday citing a November report by auditor Pwc for Poste Italiane. The study, which helped Poste Italiane decide its on its participation in Alitalia's capital hike, highlights several risks to the airline's financial situation. Alitalia did not respond to a request for comment.

ATLANTIA

Etihad is interested not only investing in Alitalia but also in ADR, the company that operates the Rome airport hub of Fiumicino and is part of the Atlantia group, Il Messaggero said in an unsourced report on Saturday. The two operations are strictly linked one to the other, it said.

TELECOM ITALIA

Investor Marco Fossati said in an interview with Il Messaggero on Saturday he will submit a study over the valuation of TIM Brasil to Telecom Italia in the coming days.

ENI

The Italian energy company has closed a pipeline in Nigeria due to sabotage, cutting off 3,500 barrels per day of its share of oil output, the company said on Saturday.

CIR

Il Messaggero said on Saturday the group will meet with creditor banks of its troubled energy unit Sorgenia on Wednesday to discuss the unit's debt restructuring plan. The newspaper added that five international insitutions are ready to buy Sorgenia's debt held by banks but the price offered is seen as too low.

UNIPOL

Il Sole 24 Ore reported on Sunday that the insurer could ask for more time to complete the sale of a portfolio of premiums worth 1.7 billion euros it must dispose of for antitrust reasons, as a Jan. 15 deadline approaces. Ageas has made an offer for the premiums. The paper said Unipol could also spin off the assets and transfer them to a trustee.

SALINI IMPREGILO

Sacyr, the Spanish building company leading a consortium to expand the Panama Canal that includes Salini Impregilo, said on Friday it was making progress in talks with the waterway's operator over financing to avoid a damaging work stoppage on the multi-billion dollar project.

* CELL THERAPEUTICS

The pharmaceutical company said on Monday it had reached a deal with Novartis to buy back all rights related to anti-cancer compounds Pixuvri (pixantrone) and Opaxio (paclitaxel poliglumex), committing in return to potential payments based on the sales of Pixuvri and Opaxio.

FINCANTIERI

The Italian government will go through with plans to sell a minority stake in Fincantieri within the next few months, the chairman of the state-owned shipbuilding group said on Friday.

BANCA POPOLARE DI

Mid-sized Italian lender Banco di Desio is set to take over rival Popolare di Spoleto in a deal that is expected to be announced by the end of January, Corriere della Sera said on Sunday without naming sources.

20 biggest gainers (in percentage)............

20 biggest losers (in percentage).............

FTSE IT allshare index

FTSE Mib index........

FTSE Allstars index...

FTSE Mid Cap index....

Block trades..........

Stories on Italy......

For pan-European market data and news, click on codes in brackets: European Equities speed guide................... FTSEurofirst 300 index.............................. DJ STOXX index...................................... Top 10 STOXX sectors........................... Top 10 EUROSTOXX sectors...................... Top 10 Eurofirst 300 sectors................... Top 25 European pct gainers....................... Top 25 European pct losers........................ Main stock markets: Dow Jones............... Wall Street report ..... Nikkei 225............. Tokyo report............ FTSE 100............... London report........... Xetra DAX............. Frankfurt market stories CAC-40................. Paris market stories... World Indices..................................... Reuters survey of world bourse outlook......... Western European IPO diary.......................... European Asset Allocation........................ Reuters News at a Glance: Equities............... Main currency report:...............................