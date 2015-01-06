Italy - Factors to watch on January 6

The following factors could affect Italian markets on Tuesday.

ECONOMY

Markit/ADACI releases December service PMI data (0845 GMT).

COMPANIES

FIAT CHRYSLER AUTOMOBILES

U.S. auto industry sales in December rose 10.8 percent to more than 1.5 million vehicles, Autodata said on Monday.

* BANCA CARIGE

The bank's main shareholder, the Carige banking foudnation, is expected to resume talks in mid-January about the possible sale of all or part of its stake in the bank to investment fund Investindustrial, la Repubblica reported citing rumours. A previous attempt to agree a sale failed before Christmas over the foundation's request that Investindustrial pays a premium over the market price of the shares.

The European Central Bank is expected to give its answer on Carige's capital plan on Feb. 4, Corriere della Sera reported.

* ASTALDI

La Repubblica quoted a source close to the builder as saying that plans to introduce an increased voting rights scheme are not linked to the arrival of a new shareholder.

