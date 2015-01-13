Italy - Factors to watch on January 13

The following factors could affect Italian markets on Tuesday.

ECONOMY

ISTAT releases November industrial output data (0900 GMT).

DEBT

The Treasury sells three-, seven and 15-year BTP bonds for between 5.5 billon and 7 billion euros.

COMPANIES

FIAT CHRYSLER AUTOMOBILES

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles Chief Executive Sergio Marchionne said his company is in talks with other automakers to share the costs of developing new vehicles and technology, particularly to cut greenhouse gas emissions, and called on the United States to ease fuel economy targets for 2025. * FCA's Maserati Levante SUV, due to debut later this year, and Alfa Romeo SUV, expected in the second half of 2016, will be plug-in hybrid models, Il Sole 24 Ore said, citing the head of the two brands Harald Wester.

* TELECOM ITALIA

Portugal Telecom SGPS shareholders on Monday postponed until Jan. 22 a vote on the sale of its former operations by its merger partner, Brazil's Oi, complicating the 7.4 billion euro ($9 billion) deal and possibly casting doubts on the long-agreed deal.

The postponement could potentially strengthen the bargaining position of Telecom Italia as it mulls a tie-up with Oi in Brazil, Il Sole 24 Ore said. The paper also said that Telecom Italia CEO Marco Patuano will be going to Brazil towards the end of the month to meet new minister of communications Ricardo Berzoini.

* FINMECCANICA

China's Insigma has asked Finmeccanica to enter exclusive talks on its bid to buy the defence group's rail assets, Il Sole 24 Ore said. Managers at Insigma and Finmeccanica have met in Rome in Rome on Monday to examine the Chinese group's binding offer, the paper added. Part of Insigma's idea is to create a newco in Italy that would control AnsaldoBredo and Ansaldo STS and the Chinese would also accept a minority shareholder in the form of CDP or Fondo Strategico.

UNICREDIT

The Italian bank expects to refinance 4 billion euros in senior bonds and 1.25 billion euro in covered bonds maturing this year by issuing same-type new debt for a similar overall amount including a 1-billion euro 2020 bond priced on Monday, the head of strategic funding Waleed El Amir said.

The 2020 bond drew orders from over 140 investors for 1.5 billion euros, the bank said on Monday. Italy accounted for 30 percent of the total followed by France with 23 percent and Spain/Portugal with 19 percent. More than half of the investors were funds and around a third of them were banks.

SAIPEM

Italian market regulator has banned short selling on Saipem shares on Tuesday after sharp losses on Monday sent the stock to its lowest level in more than 10 years.

BRUNO CUCINELLI

The Italian luxury cashmere maker posted a 10.3 percent rise in 2014 sales to 355.8 million euros helped by a strong performance in North America, which accounts for a third of total revenues.

* MEDIASET

The Spanish government could give up on the closure of some digital channels and thus avoid pennalising, among other, Mediaset's subsidiary Mediaset Espana, MF said, citing rumours.

EEMS, GALA GROUP

Eems said on Monday it had asked for a 30 day extension to a deadline for lodging documents in chapter 11-like proceedings to allow more time to energy seller Gala to finalise a biniding offer for it.

