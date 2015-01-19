Italy - Factors to watch on January 19

The following factors could affect Italian markets on Monday.
ECONOMY
Italian Economy Minister Pier Carlo Padoan has called for
the European Central Bank to launch its expected bond-buying
programme "without constraints", saying he hoped its impact was
not watered down and fragmented along national lines.
COMPANIES
* INTESA SANPAOLO
Italy's leading retail bank is weighing the option to list
its private banking and asset management units, its chief
executive Carlo Messina told daily La Repubblica on Monday.
FINMECCANICA, ANSALDO STS
China's Insigma will tell Finmeccanica on Monday its binding
offer for the Italian group's transportation units AnsaldoBreda
and Ansaldo STS, which expired on January 15, will be extended a
further 30 days to mid-February, Il Sole 24 Ore said Saturday,
citing Insigma chairwoman Li Chwen Pan. Asked what she thought
about rumours a public investor like Italian state lender CDP's
fund FSI should be brought on board, Pan said "we are open, they
would be welcome".
In an interview in Il Corriere della Sera on Sunday the head
of FSI Maurizio Tamagnini said FSI was not involved in the
Ansaldo STS-AnsaldoBreda deal.
* Ansaldo Energia may go public next year, pushing forward the
exit of Finmeccanica, which owns a 15 percent stake in the
company, Ansaldo Energia's CEO told Il Corriere della Sera.
BANCA MONTE DEI PASCHI DI SIENA
Market rumours say the lender may have to raise its planned
capital increase to around 4 billion euros to meet ECB capital
requirements but sources close to the banking consortium
overseeing the cash call say they have received no sign of
change to the planned size of up to 2.5 billion euros, Il
Messaggero said on Saturday.
FIAT CHRYSLER AUTOMOBILES
The group said in a presentation made to investors on
Saturday and posted on its website the industry outlook in every
region was positive. It said investments would increase to a
peak in 2016 "to support the heavy cadence of new/refreshed
product programs."
COOPERATIVE BANKS
The government is set to reform Italy's cooperative, or
"popolari", banks, several papers said on Saturday. One of the
main reforms will be to remove the shareholder voting mechanism
which at present gives investors one vote no matter how big a
stake they have, the papers said. The cabinet will examine the
reform in the so-called "Investment Compact" decree on Tuesday,
they said.
SALVATORE FERRAGAMO
The Italian luxury group's December sales outpaced its
expectations due to growth in all of its markets, Chief
Executive Michele Norsa said on Sunday.
LUXOTTICA
The eyewear company holds a board meeting on preliminary
full-year results.
MITTEL
The group holds a board meeting on full-year results.
