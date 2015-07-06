Italy - Factors to watch on July 6

The following factors could affect Italian markets on Monday.
Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot
vouch for their accuracy. New items are marked with (*).
For a complete list of diary events in Italy please click on
.
DEBT
Italy has experienced much worse market conditions than it
is at the moment and can sell bonds normally, the head of the
Debt Management Office Maria Cannata was quoted as saying by
several newspaper. She called "very aggressive" an estimate made
by Standard & Poor's that rising bond yields as a result of a
'Grexit' could cost Italy 11 billion euros from now until
end-2016.
Prime Minister Matteo Renzi told Il Messaggero on Sunday S&P
estimate was based on "Figures that are in no way realistic, not
even in the Italian economy's darkest days, a few years ago."
The paper says the 11 billion euro cost assumes the BTP-bund
spread remaining at 650 basis points for a year.
* EURO ZONE
Greek Finance Minister Yanis Varoufakis, whose forceful
denunciations of creditors alienated many of his euro zone
colleagues, resigned on Monday, saying Prime Minister Alexis
Tsipras believed it would help smooth the path to a new aid
deal.
His resignation comes after Greeks delivered a resounding
'No' to the conditions of a rescue package with international
creditors, casting the country into uncharted waters and a
possible exit from Europe's common currency.
COMPANIES
TELECOM ITALIA
The CEO of French media group Vivendi will meet the
top managers of the Italian phone company on Wednesday in Rome,
daily Il Sole 24 Ore reported on Saturday.
* After an incoming management reshuffle, Italian state fund
Cassa Depositi e Prestiti may even decide to buy a stake in
Telecom Italia, la Repubblica said on Monday.
FIAT CHRYSLER
The listing of Ferrari may value the sports car unit at at
least 10 billion euros, FCA CEO Sergio Marchionne said on
Friday.
Consolidation continues to be necessary in the auto industry
but there is nothing new to report on Fiat Chrysler's desire for
a tie-up with General Motors, FCA CEO Sergio Marchionne said on
Friday.
ENI
The Italian oil major said on Friday independent board
member Luigi Zingales had resigned over divergences about the
role of the board.
Egypt has raised the prices it pays Eni and Edison for the
natural gas they produce in the country, an official with
state-owned gas company EGAS said on Sunday.
BANCA MONTE DEI PASCHI
The bank CEO will fly to Frankfurt at the end of July to
tell the European Central Bank on how the lender is implementing
the plan to strengthen its capital base, Il Sole 24 Ore reported
on Saturday.
UBI BANCA
Credit rating agency Standard & Poor's said on Friday it had
revised outlook on the lender to stable from negative and had
affirmed its BBB-/A3 ratings.
IPO
Rome is looking at selling around 40 percent of wholly-owned
Poste Italiane, the head of the technical office of
the Economy Ministry Fabrizio Pagani told financial daily Il
Sole 24 Ore on Saturday.
PRIVATE EQUITY
Italy's Investindustrial is sounding out prospective buyers
for Polynt Group, a provider of intermediate polymers and
composites, Il Sole 24 Ore reported on Sunday. The chemical
group could be valued around 1 billion euros, according to the
paper.
VIANINI LAVORI
Italy's Caltagirone family holding company FGC Finanziaria
said on Friday it had reached a stake of 88.5 percent in builder
Vianini Lavori after a public tender it launched on the group
was 40.6 percent subscribed.
Trade ex-dividend: BREMBO 0,20 euro per share as
special dividend; COMPAGNIA DELLA RUOTA 0.0260 euro
per category A share as ordinary and special dividend; TREVI
0.07 euro per share.
For Italian market data and news, click on codes in
brackets:
20 biggest gainers (in percentage)............
20 biggest losers (in percentage).............
FTSE IT allshare index
FTSE Mib index........
FTSE Allstars index...
FTSE Mid Cap index....
Block trades..........
Stories on Italy...... IT-LEN
For pan-European market data and news, click on codes in
brackets:
European Equities speed guide...................
FTSEurofirst 300 index..............................
DJ STOXX index......................................
Top 10 STOXX sectors...........................
Top 10 EUROSTOXX sectors......................
Top 10 Eurofirst 300 sectors...................
Top 25 European pct gainers.......................
Top 25 European pct losers........................
Main stock markets:
Dow Jones............... Wall Street report .....
Nikkei 225............. Tokyo report............
FTSE 100............... London report...........
Xetra DAX............. Frankfurt market stories
CAC-40................. Paris market stories...
World Indices.....................................
Reuters survey of world bourse outlook.........
Western European IPO diary..........................
European Asset Allocation........................
Reuters News at a Glance: Equities...............
Main currency report:...............................