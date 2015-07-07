Italy - Factors to watch on July 7

The following factors could affect Italian markets on Tuesday.

ECONOMY

Bank of Italy releases June data on European Central Bank funding to Italian banks.

Italy on Monday called for Greece and its creditors to resume negotiations with a greater willingness to compromise in order to resolve Greece's debt crisis and ensure Athens is not pushed out of the euro zone.

DEBT

Treasury announces sale of 12-month BOT bills, with relative amounts to be auctioned on July 10.

COMPANIES

FIAT CHRYSLER, GENERAL MOTORS

* John Elkann, chairman of the car maker and scion of Italy's Agnelli family, told the Wall Street Journal in an interview he wasn't giving up on forging a partnership with General Motors, despite being rebuffed by his Detroit rival twice in the past four years.

Auto production in Brazil tumbled in June to the lowest level since January 2009, putting more jobs at risk in the country's fragile car industry and undermining hopes for an economic recovery.

BANCA MONTE DEI PASCHI DI SIENA

The Italian bank continues to pursue a merger and will illustrate to the European Central Bank by a July 26 deadline what it has done so far to facilitate it, Monte dei Paschi CEO Fabrizio Viola said in an interview with la Repubblica. He said a merger could not be agreed in 20 days and would become harder to achieve if the Greek crisis continued to rattle markets.

Shares in the bank closed down 11.5 percent on Monday with traders saying the outcome of a Greek referendum that increased the risk of a euro exit for the country weighed on Monte dei Paschi's merger prospects.

Viola said in the interview Monte dei Paschi was perceived to be more exposed than other banks to Italy's sovereign risk.

EXOR

The holding company said on Monday it had sent a letter to all PartnerRe employees who are shareholders, urging them to vote against a merger the reinsurer previously agreed with Axis. In its letter, Exor told PartnerRe employees the Axis/PartnerRe combination would likely lead to significant job losses.

* TELECOM ITALIA

The phone group has told an industry ministry's agency it now plans investments for fiber-to-the-home broadband services in 100 cities by 2018, up from 40 cities previously, Il Sole 24 Ore reported.

INWIT

The tower unit of phone group Telecom Italia said on Monday that a 'greenshoe' overallotment option as part of its initial public offering had been fully exercised.

UNICREDIT, MONTE DEI PASCHI

The Chinese central bank has bought a 2 percent stake in lenders UniCredit and Monte dei Paschi di Siena, adding to a string of investments in large Italian companies, a regulatory filing showed on Monday.

* ENEL

The utility is close to selling the area where its Porto Marghera power plant is located to a group of three investors for around 5 million euros, Corriere della Sera reported. Two other sites hosting, respectively, Enel's Piombino and Alessandria power plants could also be sold in the near future. France's LVMH may be interested in a shopping centre that could be built in the Piombino area, the paper said without quoting sources.

BANCA CARIGE

The boards of Cassa di Risparmio di Savona, Cassa di Risparmio di Carrara and the supervisors of Columbus Carige Immobiliare and Immobiliare Carisa have approved the merger and incorporation of the companies controlled by the Genova-based lender into Banca Carige.

CREDITO EMILIANO, BANCA POPOLARE DI SONDRIO

Fitch has revised the outlook on Credito Emiliano's and Banca Popolare di Sondrio's mortgage covered bonds to stable from negative and affirmed both programmes at 'A+'.

IPO, AEROPORTO DI BOLOGNA IPO-ARGU.MI

The institutional and retail order books in the IPO of Italy's Bologna airport operator were already covered once on the first day of the offering, a source close to the matter said on Monday.

