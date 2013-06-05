Italy - Factors to watch on June 5

The following factors could affect Italian markets on Wednesday.

Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy. New items are marked with (*).

ECONOMY

Markit releases May service Pmi data for Italy at 0743 GMT on Wednesday.

COMPANIES

FIAT

Chrysler Group LLC, controlled by Fiat, is resisting a push by U.S. regulators to recall 2.7 million older model Jeep vehicles, saying on Tuesday that the request is based on an "incomplete analysis of the underlying data."

The carmaker has launched the first part of a three-stage multi-billion euro financing package, seeking to refinance loans taken out by Fiat and Chrysler before the Italian group's looming purchase of the rest of the U.S. carmaker, bankers said.

TELECOM ITALIA

Group holds board meeting on Wednesday. Chairman Franco Bernabe said at the weekend the board will not make a decision on a possible tie-up with Hutchison Whampoa at the telecoms group is focused on the planned spin off of some of its network access assets.

FIAT INDUSTRIAL, CNH

The Italian truck and tractor maker Fiat Industrial said on Tuesday it would hold an extraordinary shareholder meeting on July 9 to approve the merger with its U.S. unit CNH.

PIRELLI

The head of Pirelli has secured his grip on the Italian tyre maker by negotiating the exit from Pirelli's controlling company of rival stakeholder Malacalza Investimenti, a source familiar with the issue told Reuters on Tuesday.

Under the deal, the Malacalza family will sell their stakes in two Pirelli controlling holdings to Chairman Tronchetti Provera. With the cash, the family is expected to buy around 7 percent of Pirelli from Allianz and Unipol. They will thus become the second-largest shareholder in Pirelli, behind a group of shareholders led by Tronchetti that is expected to control 26 percent of Pirelli once an agreement between the chairman and a group of new investors is finalised.

* BANCA MONTE DEI PASCHI DI SIENA

The foundation that controls bank Monte dei Paschi is expcted to reduce the number of board members directly appointed by local administrations at a meeting on Wednesday, reducing political influence over the Siena-based lender.

EXOR

Reverse stock split of preference and savings shares in new ordinary shares ends.

FINMECCANICA

Belgium's railway operator SNCB said it had passed on an audit of the purchase of high-speed trains from Italian manufacturer Finmeccanica to Belgium's prosecutor on Tuesday, after it raised questions relating to the procurement.

BANCA POPOLARE DI MILANO

The bank's board decided on Tuesday the lender will not make payments due on June 25 and July 2 to investors holding its perpetual subordinated notes and company preferred securities, Popolare Milano said on Tuesday.

INDESIT

The Italian white goods company plans to cut 1,425 jobs in Italy, one-third of its local workforce, as part of a turnaround plan, two trade unions said on Tuesday.

YOOX

The online fashion retailer expects roughly half of its customers will be browsing on smartphones and tablets for dresses, shoes and other accessories within three years as they grow more comfortable with Internet shopping.

ILVA

Europe's biggest steel producer holds shareholders' meeting after the resignation of the entire board.

The Italian government appointed restructuring specialist Enrico Bondi on Tuesday as special commissioner to run troubled steel producer ILVA and oversee the cleanup of the southern Italian plant at the centre of a lengthy environmental scandal.

