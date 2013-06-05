Italy - Factors to watch on June 5

The following factors could affect Italian markets on Wednesday.
ECONOMY
Markit releases May service Pmi data for Italy at 0743 GMT
on Wednesday.
COMPANIES
FIAT
Chrysler Group LLC, controlled by Fiat, is
resisting a push by U.S. regulators to recall 2.7 million older
model Jeep vehicles, saying on Tuesday that the request is based
on an "incomplete analysis of the underlying data."
The carmaker has launched the first part of a three-stage
multi-billion euro financing package, seeking to refinance loans
taken out by Fiat and Chrysler before the Italian group's
looming purchase of the rest of the U.S. carmaker, bankers said.
TELECOM ITALIA
Group holds board meeting on Wednesday. Chairman Franco
Bernabe said at the weekend the board will not make a decision
on a possible tie-up with Hutchison Whampoa at the
telecoms group is focused on the planned spin off of some of its
network access assets.
FIAT INDUSTRIAL, CNH
The Italian truck and tractor maker Fiat Industrial
said on Tuesday it would hold an extraordinary shareholder
meeting on July 9 to approve the merger with its U.S. unit CNH.
PIRELLI
The head of Pirelli has secured his grip on the Italian tyre
maker by negotiating the exit from Pirelli's controlling company
of rival stakeholder Malacalza Investimenti, a source familiar
with the issue told Reuters on Tuesday.
Under the deal, the Malacalza family will sell their stakes
in two Pirelli controlling holdings to Chairman Tronchetti
Provera. With the cash, the family is expected to buy around 7
percent of Pirelli from Allianz and Unipol. They will
thus become the second-largest shareholder in Pirelli, behind a
group of shareholders led by Tronchetti that is expected to
control 26 percent of Pirelli once an agreement between the
chairman and a group of new investors is finalised.
* BANCA MONTE DEI PASCHI DI SIENA
The foundation that controls bank Monte dei Paschi is
expcted to reduce the number of board members directly appointed
by local administrations at a meeting on Wednesday, reducing
political influence over the Siena-based lender.
EXOR
Reverse stock split of preference and savings shares in new
ordinary shares ends.
FINMECCANICA
Belgium's railway operator SNCB said it had passed on an
audit of the purchase of high-speed trains from Italian
manufacturer Finmeccanica to Belgium's prosecutor on Tuesday,
after it raised questions relating to the procurement.
BANCA POPOLARE DI MILANO
The bank's board decided on Tuesday the lender will not make
payments due on June 25 and July 2 to investors holding its
perpetual subordinated notes and company preferred securities,
Popolare Milano said on Tuesday.
INDESIT
The Italian white goods company plans to cut 1,425 jobs in
Italy, one-third of its local workforce, as part of a turnaround
plan, two trade unions said on Tuesday.
YOOX
The online fashion retailer expects roughly half of its
customers will be browsing on smartphones and tablets for
dresses, shoes and other accessories within three years as they
grow more comfortable with Internet shopping.
ILVA
Europe's biggest steel producer holds shareholders' meeting
after the resignation of the entire board.
The Italian government appointed restructuring specialist
Enrico Bondi on Tuesday as special commissioner to run troubled
steel producer ILVA and oversee the cleanup of the southern
Italian plant at the centre of a lengthy environmental scandal.
