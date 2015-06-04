Italy - Factors to watch on June 4

The following factors could affect Italian markets on Thursday.
POLITICS
A small Italian centrist movement said on Wednesday it was
quitting the ruling majority, dealing a further setback to Prime
Minister Matteo Renzi after a weaker-than-expected showing by
his Democratic Party in weekend local elections.
COMPANIES
TELECOM ITALIA
The phone group could raise up to 936 million euros from the
listing of a minority stake in its broadcasting tower unit
INWIT, the company said on Wednesday.
UNICREDIT
UniCredit Bank Austria has bought out a 45 percent stake in
UniCredit Tiriac Bank from Tiriac Holdings Ltd, boosting its
stake in the Romanian lender to 95.6 percent, it said on
Wednesday.
BANCA CARIGE
The lender said on Wednesday option rights in its planned
capital increase of up to 850 million euros are to be exercised
from June 8 to June 25.
The bank's board meets on Thursday to set the terms of the
cash call, which awaits a green light from market watchdog
Consob.
* Carige is set to price the new shares in the capital
increase at a discount of between 35 and 36 percent to the price
of the stock when excluding subscription rights, Il Messaggero
reported without citing sources.
ENI
Senior officials from Britain, Italy and the European Union
met the foreign minister of Libya's internationally recognised
government on Wednesday to discuss the urgency of reaching
agreement on a national unity government and efforts to deal
with migration and terrorism. Eni is the biggest foreign oil
producer in Libya.
SAIPEM
A cash call to raise between 1.5 billion and 2.5 billion
euros is an option investment banks are pitching to the oil
services group and its parent company Eni as part of a plan to
help Saipem refinance its 4.6 billion euro net debt, Il Sole 24
Ore reported. Both companies declined to comment on a possible
capital increase, the paper said.
* FIAT CHRYSLER
The head of Tesla Motors Elon Musk said there could in the
future be some kind of cooperation with Fiat Chrysler and that
the two companies "could do things together", Il Giornale said,
citing Musk comments in a TV interview with CNBC.
* PIRELLI
A group of investors including hedge funds and Italian
business family Malacalza which together own almost 20 percent
of the tyre maker are maneuvering for an increase in the 15 euro
per share bid launched by ChemChina, La Repubblica said.
UNIPOLSAI
Moody's confirmed on Wednesday Unipol Banca's Ba2 deposit
rating, with stable outlook.
BANCA GENERALI
The asset manager said on Weddnesday it had 435 million
euros of total net inflows in May.
BREMBO
The brake maker said on Wednesday it had agreed the sale of
65 percent of Sabelt to minority investors for an undisclosed
sum.
