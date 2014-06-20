Italy - Factors to watch on June 20

The following factors could affect Italian markets on Friday.
POLITICS
Prime Minister Matteo Renzi on Thursday proposed a meeting
with the anti-establishment 5-Star Movement to discuss political
reforms, potentially changing the path followed so far towards
changing the electoral law and the political system.
ECONOMY
Italy's economy should improve gradually in the next few
quarters as internal demand supports growth, but the outlook
remains fragile and uncertain, a senior official at the
country's central bank said on Thursday.
ISTAT releases April industry orders and sales data (0800
GMT).
DEBT
Treasury announces sale of CTZ and BTPei bonds, with
relative amounts to be auctioned on June 25.
Treasury offers maximum 2.5 billion euros BTP bonds maturing
March 1, 2022, 5.0 percent coupon to buy back following bonds:
BTP maturing June 15, 2015, 3.0 percent coupon; BTP maturing
July 15, 2015, 4.50 percent coupon; BTP maturing Nov. 1, 2015,
3.00 percent coupon; CCTEU maturing Dec. 15, 2015; BTP maturing
Feb. 1, 2017, 4.00 percent coupon.
COMPANIES
UNICREDIT
The bank is performing above target in central and eastern
Europe and its Russian business is functioning smoothly despite
Moscow's standoff with the West over Ukraine, Chief Executive
Federeico Ghizzoni told Der Standard on Friday.
MEDIOBANCA
The current CEO Alberto Nagel and Chairman Renato Pagliaro
are set to be re-appointed for another three-year mandate, a
source close to the Italian investment bank's shareholders said
on Thursday.
* BANCA MONTE DEI PASCHI DI SIENA
Rights trading in the lender's rights issue end on Friday.
* TELECOM ITALIA
Shareholder Telefonica on Monday sold a 103 million euro
mandatory convertible bond issued by Telecom Italia which the
Spanish group had bought in November, Il Sole 24 Ore said,
citing market rumours.
* FIAT
Fiat Chrysler plans to sell its treasury holding of about
3.5 percent in CNH Industrial as well as its 2.5 percent holding
in the sister company to U.S. investors, the Financial Times
said, citing CEO Sergio Marchionne.
Several newspapers cited Marchionne as confirming the group
would list on Wall Street at the start of October, probably in
the first two weeks.
BANCA POPOLARE ETRURIA
The small-sized lender said on Thursday its chairman would
sound out the market for possible merger partners after larger
rival Popolare di Vicenza broke talks about a planned takeover
of the Tuscan bank.
POPOLARE EMILIA ROMAGNA
The bank said in a statement on Thursday it would offer new
shares in its 750-million euro rights issue at 5.14 euros, with
a nominal value of 3.0 euros, offering seven new ordinary shares
for every 16 already held.
The price is a 26.5 percent discount to the theoretical
ex-rights price calculated on the basis of the market price on
June 19, 2014.
FINMECCANICA
The defence conglomerate said it had opened the data room of
its loss-making train unit AnsaldoBreda to potential bidders,
without naming them, as it announced a revamp of its corporate
structure.
* MEDIASET
The broadcaster plans to sell its 22 percent stake in
Spanish pay TV Digital Plus to Telefonica, Il Sole 24 Ore said.
The deadline for a decision is midnight Friday.
* MITTEL
Holding company Carlo Tassara has launched exclusive talks
with Wedge Private Capital for the sale of its 15.3 percent
stake in Mittel, Il Sole 24 Ore said.
ITALIAN BOURSE
Italian Stock exchange quarterly review effective today.
Main currency report:...............................