Italy - Factors to watch on June 23

* POLITICS

Italian economic policy should focus on real economy, Prime Minister Matteo Renzi told daily Il Messaggero on Monday. Renzi said the government would work on eight economic priorities. These include supporting firms in the search for alternative lending sources, helping small and medium enterprises grow and creating incentives to lure multi-nationals.

DEBT

Treasury announces sale of BOT bills, with relative amounts to be auctioned on June 26.

COMPANIES

ENI

Libya's eastern Hariga oil port has reopened and received a first tanker loading oil, a spokesman for state-owned National Oil Corp (NOC) said on Sunday after the government paid salaries of protesting state security guards at the terminal.

The spokesman also said the western El Feel oilfield, operated by NOC and Eni, was working "normally" producing 95,000 bpd. This will lift national output to 270,000 bpd, he said. Output had fallen to 100,000 bpd this month.

* MEDIASET

Italy's soccer league to meet about TV rights (1200 GMT)

Sky Italia is the front runner to win the rights to televise Italy's top soccer league 'Serie A' between 2015 and 2018. Should it win, Sky Italia could enter talks with Mediaset to swap the rights to broadcast some Serie A matches with some Champions League rights, Il Messaggero reported on Monday.

The auction for broadcasting rights could be canceled, Corriere said.

* CIR

Once a debt restructuring deal is reached, Cir's energy unit Sorgenia should team up with other energy groups, daily Corriere reported on Monday.

BANKS

Credito Valtellinese said on Friday it had raised 398.5 million euros following the successful completion of a rights issue.

Banca Popolare dell'Emilia Romagna starts its own capital increase on June 23, to last until July 18.

SALVATORE FERRAGAMO

Italian luxury leather goods maker Salvatore Ferragamo expects group results to improve in the second half of 2014 from the first six months on the back of strong demand in China and in global travel retail, its chief executive said on Sunday.

MEDIOLANUM, ANIMA, AZIMUT

Assogestioni releases May fund flows data.

SALINI IMPREGILO

Italian builder Salini Impregilo SALI.MI said on Friday that it had completed a 560 million euro ($760 million) share sale, raising cash to help fund its expansion and lifting the amount of shares freely tradeable on the market.

ALITALIA

A number of European airlines including Lufthansa and Air France-KLM have written to the EU Transport Commissioner asking to make sure that any investments by Gulf airlines in a European carrier meet existing rules, which state that control must remain in European hands, Il Messaggero reported on Saturday quoting the document.

LUXURY GOODS SECTOR

Italian private equity firm Clessidra could take a stake of around a third in Harmont & Blaine to help the Naples-based firm expand ahead of a planned bourse listing, the head of the high-end casual wear maker said on Friday.

TELECOM ITALIA

Holding company Telco will hold a board meeting in Milan on Thursday, following a decision by shareholders Intesa Sanpaolo, Mediobanca and Generali last week to take direct ownership of their stakes in Telecom Italia so far held through Telco, Il Messaggero reported on Saturday without citing sources.

The paper said that Brazil's antitrust authority may sterilise the stake of Telefonica's in Telecom Italia once Telco is dissolved.

FINMECCANICA Canada's Bombardier, France's Thales and China's CNR Corporation will look into the financial data of the defence group's AnsaldoBreda train unit in a due diligence process, Il Messaggero reported on Saturday without disclosing its sources.

FIAT The car maker's Magneti-Marelli unit has signed a joint-venture with South Korea's DTR to take over rubber auto components maker CF Gomma, Magneti Marelli said in a statement posted on its website late on Friday. DTR holds 60 percent of the joint-venture.

ALBA PRIVATE EQUITY (previous Cape Live)

Holds reverse stock split with one new share every 32 ordinary shares owned.

FRENDY ENERGY

Capital increase starts; ends on July 23.

NOTORIUS PICTURES

Debuts on AIM segment.

Ex-dividend: A2A 0.033 euros per share; ACEA 0.17 euros per share as final dividend (interim of 0.25 euros per share on Dec. 23, 2013); BIOERA 0.01 euros per share; ENEL 0.13 euros per share; EXOR 0.3350 euros per share; IREN 0.0523 euros per share; ITALMOBILIARE 0.15 euros per ordinary share and 0.255191 euros per saving share; IVS GROUP 0.12 euros per share; LA DORIA 0.12147 euros per share; MC-LINK 0.055 euros per share; MONCLER 0.10 euros per share; STMICROELECTRONICS 0.10 U.S. dollars as quarterly dividend; TERNA 0.13 euros as final dividend (interim of 0.07 euros per share on Nov. 18, 2013).

