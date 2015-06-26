Italy - Factors to watch on June 26

The following factors could affect Italian markets on Friday.
ECONOMY
ISTAT releases June business and consumer confidence data
(0800 GMT).
Milan, conference by The Adam Smith Society on "The Shopping
List" with IMF Executive Director Carlo Cottarelli (1530 GMT).
Italy's state investment fund has called a shareholder
meeting to discuss a planned management change, with Prime
Minister Matteo Renzi pressing the cash-rich agency to get more
closely involved with government projects to boost economic
growth.
POLITICS
Prime Minister Matteo Renzi won a vote of confidence on a
fiercely-contested schools reform bill on Thursday, the latest
of several such votes he has called to push through reforms
aimed at boosting Italy's sluggish economy.
DEBT
Treasury sells 6.75 billion euros 6-month BOT bills (184
days) and 1.25-1.75 billion euros ninth tranche CTZ bonds due
Feb. 27, 2017. Subscriptions close at 0900 GMT.
COMPANIES
TELECOM ITALIA
None of the group's board members seems to want to leave the
board and the only way to admit two new members to represent
Vivendi is to increase the size of the board, La Repubblica
said.
The telephone group holds a board meeting on Friday, its
first after Vivendi took up a stake in the group.
BANCA CARIGE
The Genoa-based bank said its 850-million-euro rights issue
was 99.83 percent subscribed.
UNICREDIT, INTESA SANPAOLO
U.S. KKR said on Thursday it had launched a
pan-European platform to support companies and actively manage
bank assets. The platform has already commenced work in Italy,
where KKR started a project with UniCredit and Intesa Sanpaolo
on a package of around 1 billion euro soured loans.
UNICREDIT
Offers to buy back two tier 2 bonds end.
FINMECCANICA
The German armed forces want to order between 8 and 10 units
of the MEADS air and missile defence system for the time being,
the managing director of manufacturer MBDA Deutschland GmbH said
on Thursday. MBDA is a consortium that includes Italy's
Finmeccanica SpA, Airbus Group and Britain's BAE
Systems Plc.
* The group's CEO wants to propose managers and board members
receive shares instead of bonuses, MF said.
* MEDIASET
The broadcaster is mulling buying radio R101 from Mondadori,
Il Sole 24 Ore said.
CAIRO
The publisher has signed an agreement with Google to sell
the advertising on its TV networks on YouTube, Il Sole 24 Ore
said.
IPO
Italian communications regulator said on Thursday it had
approved a plan presented by Poste Italiane to
gradually reduce mail delivery in the country, confirming what a
source had told Reuters earlier in the day. Italy's Treasury
aims to sell a minority stake in the company by the end of this
year as a part of a broader privatisation drive.
BOMI ITALIA
Debuts on AIM segment.
ITALCEMENTI
CEO Carlo Pesenti delivers closing address at a conference
on growth (1020 GMT).
UNIPOL
Last day of negotiation for preference share.
UnipolSai
Last day of negotiation for Category A and Category B
shares.
