Italy - Factors to watch on March 5

The following factors could affect Italian markets on Thursday.

Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy. New items are marked with (*).

For a complete list of diary events in Italy please click on .

ECONOMY

ISTAT releases Q4 GDP data (0900 GMT).

COMPANIES

BANCA MONTE DEI PASCHI DI SIENA

The Tuscan bank said on Wednesday that at current share price levels the country's Treasury would get a stake of around 4 percent in the bank when it receives new shares as payment for a coupon on state loans.

In a statement, the lender said that the Treasury was ready to commit itself to not sell its shares in the bank for 180 days starting from July 1 to "reduce for a reasonable amount of time the potential negative consequences on the share price linked to the possible effect of an excessive supply on the market".

FIAT CHRYSLER

The Polish operation of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles will start producing restyled versions of its Fiat 500 and Lancia Ypsilon this year, two sources familiar with the matter said.

* Il Foglio Quotidiano reiterates the idea that the Agnelli family could be interested in selling its stake in Fiat Chrysler, while keeping its grip on luxury unit Ferrari.

MONCLER

The luxury down jacket maker posted a 21 percent rise in 2014 operating profit as 37 new shop openings in the course of the year helped push sales higher.

* TELECOM ITALIA

The phone group is mulling investments of up to 6 billion euros in broadband in Italy, Il Sole 24 Ore said, citing unnamed sources within the company.

The paper also said that Vodafone would push to buy fibre company Metroweb, even without a deal with Telecom Italia. In a separate interview, Antonello Giacomelli, undersecretary for economic development said he still saw a possibility for an agreement with Telecom Italia over Metroweb.

* EI TOWERS, MEDIASET, RAI WAY

There is talk of creating a newco, in which the phone masts of Rai Way and EI Towers could be moved to facilitate a deal between the two companies, Il Sole 24 Ore said. The newco would include a third party, which could be state holding CDP, to add financing and guarantee impartiality.

The paper added that Intesa Sanpaolo has withdrawn from the pool of banks organising the financing for the takeover bid of EI Towers for Rai Way.

ITALCEMENTI

The cement maker nearly halved its net loss in 2014 to 48.9 million euros and proposed a dividend payout of 0.09 euros.

VENETO BANCA

Ratings agency DBRS has cut its raitng on Veneto Banca to BB from BB (High) and placed it under review with negative implications. It said the downgrade reflects its view that the bank's progress with regards to its corporate governance and structural issues remains limited, and is likely to be constrained by the current management transition period.

A2A, HERA, IREN ,IREE.MI>, ACEA

The public shareholders of Italy's local utilities have until the end of the month to come up with plans on how they intend to reorganise their businesses and create bigger players by merging, a government official said on Wednesday.

RAI WAY

Officials due to informally speak before Senate Industry Committee on takeover bid (0730 GMT).

RCS MEDIAGROUP

The board on Friday will examine an offer by private equity firm Clessidra for the three radio channels the publisher controls together with Italy's Hazan family via holding company Finelco, sources close to the matter told Reuters on Tuesday.

ITALCEMENTI

Analysts presentation (1400 GMT).

* BANCA ETRURIA

The head of UK-based fund Algebris has written a letter to the special commissioner running Banca Etruria offering to help relaunch the lender, Il Messaggero said.

* SAFILO

The eyewear group said on Thursday it had signed a new licensing agreement with Givenchy that will run from January next year to the end of 2021.

GEOX, SAFILO GROUP, ASTM, BREMBO, D'AMICO INTERNATIONAL SHIPPING, SIAS-SOCIETA INIZIATIVE AUTOSTRADALI E SERVIZI : board meeting on FY results.

