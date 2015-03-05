Italy - Factors to watch on March 5

The following factors could affect Italian markets on Thursday.
ECONOMY
ISTAT releases Q4 GDP data (0900 GMT).
COMPANIES
BANCA MONTE DEI PASCHI DI SIENA
The Tuscan bank said on Wednesday that at current share
price levels the country's Treasury would get a stake of around
4 percent in the bank when it receives new shares as payment for
a coupon on state loans.
In a statement, the lender said that the Treasury was ready
to commit itself to not sell its shares in the bank for 180 days
starting from July 1 to "reduce for a reasonable amount of time
the potential negative consequences on the share price linked to
the possible effect of an excessive supply on the market".
FIAT CHRYSLER
The Polish operation of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles will start
producing restyled versions of its Fiat 500 and Lancia Ypsilon
this year, two sources familiar with the matter said.
* Il Foglio Quotidiano reiterates the idea that the Agnelli
family could be interested in selling its stake in Fiat
Chrysler, while keeping its grip on luxury unit Ferrari.
MONCLER
The luxury down jacket maker posted a 21 percent rise in
2014 operating profit as 37 new shop openings in the course of
the year helped push sales higher.
* TELECOM ITALIA
The phone group is mulling investments of up to 6 billion
euros in broadband in Italy, Il Sole 24 Ore said, citing unnamed
sources within the company.
The paper also said that Vodafone would push to buy fibre
company Metroweb, even without a deal with Telecom Italia. In a
separate interview, Antonello Giacomelli, undersecretary for
economic development said he still saw a possibility for an
agreement with Telecom Italia over Metroweb.
* EI TOWERS, MEDIASET, RAI WAY
There is talk of creating a newco, in which the phone masts
of Rai Way and EI Towers could be moved to facilitate a deal
between the two companies, Il Sole 24 Ore said. The newco would
include a third party, which could be state holding CDP, to add
financing and guarantee impartiality.
The paper added that Intesa Sanpaolo has withdrawn from the
pool of banks organising the financing for the takeover bid of
EI Towers for Rai Way.
ITALCEMENTI
The cement maker nearly halved its net loss in 2014 to 48.9
million euros and proposed a dividend payout of 0.09 euros.
VENETO BANCA
Ratings agency DBRS has cut its raitng on Veneto Banca to BB
from BB (High) and placed it under review with negative
implications. It said the downgrade reflects its view that the
bank's progress with regards to its corporate governance and
structural issues remains limited, and is likely to be
constrained by the current management transition period.
A2A, HERA, IREN ,IREE.MI>, ACEA
The public shareholders of Italy's local utilities have
until the end of the month to come up with plans on how they
intend to reorganise their businesses and create bigger players
by merging, a government official said on Wednesday.
RAI WAY
Officials due to informally speak before Senate Industry
Committee on takeover bid (0730 GMT).
RCS MEDIAGROUP
The board on Friday will examine an offer by private equity
firm Clessidra for the three radio channels the publisher
controls together with Italy's Hazan family via holding company
Finelco, sources close to the matter told Reuters on Tuesday.
ITALCEMENTI
Analysts presentation (1400 GMT).
* BANCA ETRURIA
The head of UK-based fund Algebris has written a letter to
the special commissioner running Banca Etruria offering to help
relaunch the lender, Il Messaggero said.
* SAFILO
The eyewear group said on Thursday it had signed a new
licensing agreement with Givenchy that will run from January
next year to the end of 2021.
GEOX, SAFILO GROUP, ASTM,
BREMBO, D'AMICO INTERNATIONAL SHIPPING,
SIAS-SOCIETA INIZIATIVE AUTOSTRADALI E SERVIZI : board
meeting on FY results.
