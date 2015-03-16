Italy - Factors to watch on March 16

The following factors could affect Italian markets on Monday.
ECONOMY
European policymakers warned on Saturday against excessive
optimism following the launch of the European Central Bank's
bond buying programme, with Governing Council member Ignazio
Visco saying interest rates could not remain near zero forever.
Italy's economy is expected to expand by between 0.5 and 1
percent this year and by more than 1.5 percent the next, Bank of
Italy's Visco said on Saturday citing staff projections.
Italy's government is set to revise its official growth
forecast for this year to 0.8 percent from 0.6 percent, Il Sole
24 Ore said on Sunday citing no sources. The deficit is seen at
2.6 percent of gross domestic product.
* DEBT
The Italian Treasury may save between 3-4 billion euros in
costs for servicing its public debt thanks to quantitative
easing measures from the European Central Bank, according to
estimates published in Corriere della Sera.
COMPANIES
* BANKS/BAD LOANS
The government's plan to create a veihcle to help domestic
banks offload their bad loans will likely be shelved, daily
Corriere della Sera reported on Monday in an unsourced report.
One alternative the Italian government is considering is a
reform of lengthy bailout rules, the paper said.
MONTE DEI PASCHI DI SIENA
Alessandro Profumo wants to step down as chairman of Monte
dei Paschi di Siena once the troubled Italian bank has completed
its 3 billion-euro ($3 billion) share sale, according to Italian
daily Il Sole 24 Ore.
Asked to comment on the report, Profumo told Reuters the
issue would be discussed later this week, once the Monte dei
Paschi foundation, a key shareholder, has approved a list of
nominees for the renewal of the bank's board.
ENI
The Italian oil major signed heads of agreement with the
Egypt worth $5 billion over 4-5 years, the oil minister and the
company said on Saturday at a weekend investment summit in the
Red Sea resort of Sharm El-Sheikh.
TELECOM ITALIA
The Italian phone company said on Friday its tower unit
Infrastrutture Wireless Italiane (Inwit) had filed with the
Italian market regulator to list its shares on the Milan bourse.
BANCA CARIGE
Chairman Cesare Castelbarco Albani said on Saturday the
Genoa-based bank expected to receive this week an answer from
the European Central Bank on whether its plan to fill a capital
shortfall through a cash call and asset sales is adequate. The
board will decide on the size of the share sale, currently
slated at 700 million euros, once it receives the ECB's letter,
he reiterated.
POPOLARE ETRURIA
Business man Micky Arison, the chairman of Carnival
Corporation, is trying to take over the bank that was put under
special administration, La Stampa said on Saturday.
UNICREDIT, INTESA SANPAOLO
KKR has bought the credits the two banks had towards
Verona-based firms Ferroli and Riello, ahead of the creation of
a vehicle to manage some of their restructured loans as part of
a joint project with the U.S. fund, Il Messaggero reported on
Sunday without citing sources.
UNICREDIT
The bank's main shareholders are close to agreeing on a
joint list of board nominees that would see shareholders
reappoint CEO Federico Ghizzoni and Chairman Giuseppe Vita at a
May 13 meeting, Corriere della Sera said on Saturday without
quoting sources. The paper quoted Luca di Montezemolo, a
representative of UniCredit top shareholder Aabar, as saying
there were no tensions among shareholders and they would present
a single list of board candidates.
PRYSMIAN, PIRELLI, MEDIASET, RAI
WAY, SALVATORE FERRAGAMO, INTESA SANPAOLO
, UBI BANCA
Credit Suisse Italy head Federico Imbert told Il Messaggero
on Sunday he expected Italy's stock market to offer investors
good opportunities over the next two years. He mentioned in
particular Pirelli, Prysmian, Mediaset, Rai Way, Ferragamo, UBI
and Intesa.
SAFILO GROUP
The eyewear group presents its "Strategic Plan Safilo 2020"
to analysts.
* The company said it expects net sales growth of 6 percent
year-on-year between, reaching 1.6-1.7 billion euros in 2020. It
also expects to double EBITDA between 2014-2020.
POSTE ITALIANE
Italy's postal services, which the government wants to
privatise, could be worth 6-11 billion euros, Il Sole 24 Ore and
Il Messaggero said on Saturday quoting sources close to the
matter. The initial public offering of Poste Italiane will
likely take place in November, Il Sole said.
Poste Italiane Chief Executive Francesco Caio does not see
the company investing in Italy's rollout of ultra broadband
network, La Repubblica reported him in an interview as saying.
UTILITIES
French waste and water group Suez Environnement, a
shareholder in Rome-based utility Acea, would be happy
to play a role in a possible consolidation process of Italian
public utilities, CEO Jean-Louis Chaussade was quoted as saying
in Sunday's Corriere della Sera.
FININVEST, AC MILAN
Fininvest, the holding company of former prime minister
Silvio Berlusconi's family, has sent a teaser to a dozen
investors, based mainly in Asia and the States, who could be
interested in buying a stake in the Milanese football team.
The following companies hold board meetings on FY resulst:
ASCOPIAVE, DELCLIMA, ESPRINET,
GRUPPO MUTUIONLINE, IMMSI, SORIN
, TERNIENERGIA
Main currency report:...............................