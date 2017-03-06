Italy - Factors to watch on March 6

The following factors could affect Italian markets on Monday.

POLITICS

A criminal investigation involving several people close to Matteo Renzi, including his father and his right-hand man, is muddying the image of the former Italian prime minister and threatening his prospects of a return to power.

COMPANIES

ALITALIA

The head of Etihad, the controlling shareholder of Italy's struggling airline, met with Italian manager Luigi Gubitosi on Saturday, La Stampa newspaper reported on Sunday. Italian banks that hold shares in the airline, which is seeking to slash jobs and ground planes to keep flying, are pushing for Gubitosi to take on the role of chairman during the restructuring, the newspaper said.

FIAT CHRYSLER AUTOMOBILES

Fiat's head of operations in Europe, Middle East and Africa, Alfredo Altavilla, said in interview with Corriere della Sera on Sunday that Peugot's plans to buy Opel would not affect the company's business plan.

(*) PSA Group has agreed to buy European rival Opel from General Motors in a deal valuing the business at 2.2 billion euros ($2.3 billion), the companies said on Monday, creating a new regional car giant to challenge market leader Volkswagen.

BANCA CARIGE

Insurance Amissima, controlled by U.S. private equity firm Apollo, said on Friday it rejected the accusations by the board of Banca Carige related to its acquisition of the bank's insurance assets and that it has filed a request for damages for over 200 million euros.

FERRARI

Chief executive and chairman Sergio Marchionne is expected to stay at the helm of the company until 2021, Italian newspapers reported on Saturday, citing a pay package for him that was detailed in the company's 2016 earnings report.

Marchionne, who is also CEO of Ferrari's parent company Fiat Chrysler Automobiles, would receive performance share units now valued at more than 28 million euros if he stays until February 2021. He received no remuneration from Ferrari in 2016, newspapers said.

INTESA SANPAOLO

Italy's biggest retail bank will focus on growing its business organically, Chief Executive Carlo Messina said according to newspapers on Saturday, after the lender ditched plans at the end of February to join forces with insurer Assicurazioni Generali.

(*) POSTE ITALIANE

Italy's government has begun looking for alternatives to a planned listing of a further 30 percent stake in the post office, Il Sole 24 Ore reported on Sunday. One of the possibilities entails transferring a new stake, which could be of 15 percent, to Cassa Depositi e Prestiti. CDP would pay for it through an extraordinary dividend which would bring 1 billion euros in the Treasury's coffers. If the Treasury were to go ahead with IPO, it would not take place before the autumn.

(*) CATTOLICA ASSICURAZIONI

Banking foundation Cariverona may be interested in Popolare di Vicenza's 15 percent stake in Cattolica were the bank forced to sell the holding to finance the purchase of bancassurance assets from the insurer under a put option that allows Cattolica to exit their joint-venture after early May, Il Sole 24 Ore reported on Sunday.

(*) BANCA IFIS, PRELIOS, CERVED INFORMATION SOLUTIONS

The small bank specialising in non-performing loans, the real estate group and the information provider are three of seven investors interested in the bad loan portfolio that Veneto Banca and Popolare di Vicenza are preparing to sell, CorrierEconomia reported on Monday. Other possible bidders are Credito Fondiario, Fortress, Lone Star and Pimco.

ILVA

Two purchase offers for Italy's biggest steel factor are due to be opened on Monday, company sources told Reuters on Friday. One offer is being put forward by ArcelorMittal and Italy's Marcegaglia group, while another is expected from a consortium that includes India's JSW Steel Ltd and Italy's state holding company Cassa Depositi e Prestiti .

STEFANEL

Deadline to file request for a debt restructuring deal with creditors with a court in Treviso.

SNAM

Board meeting on FY results (press release on March 7).

