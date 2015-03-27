Italy - Factors to watch on March 27

The following factors could affect Italian markets on Friday.
POLITICS
Foreign Affairs Minister Paolo Gentiloni speaks before
COPASIR, the Parliamentary Committee for the Security of the
Republic (1000 GMT).
ECONOMY
Rating agency DBRS revises soveraing debt rating on Italy.
ISTAT releases January industry orders and sales data (0900
GMT) and January retail sales data (1000 GMT).
TREASURY
Treasury sells 7.0 billion euros 6-month BOT bills (183
days).
COMPANIES
PIRELLI
Italian tyre maker Pirelli has a strong future with
owner-to-be China National Chemical Corp and is not talking to
others about a possible counterbid, CEO Marco Tronchetti Provera
told Reuters in an interview on Thursday.
The shareholder agreements in the deal envisage a 5-year
pact tying the investors of Camfin, the unit that currently
controls Pirelli, to ChemChina. The pact is automatically
renewable for another two years with a fine of 100 million euros
for any pact shareholder opting to join in a counter bid.
The tyre company said on Friday it had completed the sale to
Bekaert of its steelcord activities in China. The operation was
announced in February last year.
BANCA POPOLARE MILANO, BANCO POPOLARE,
POP EMILIA ROMAGNA, CARIGE
Banca Popolare di Milano is working with JP Morgan to review
merger options for the cooperative lender, two sources familiar
with the matter said on Thursday. Banco Popolare, Banca Popolare
dell'Emilia Romagna and Banca Carige were the most likely
candidates for a merger.
On Friday Pop Milano denied it was working with JP Morgan on
strategic options.
ENEL
Slovakia is against Italian energy group Enel selling its
majority stake in the country's biggest utility before it
completes the construction of new nuclear power units, Prime
Minister Robert Fico said on Thursday.
GENERALI, UNIPOLSAI
Italy's antitrust said on Thursday it had slapped fines
worth an overall 29 million euros on the two insurers for
restricted practices in regard to participation in tenders for
providing insurance for 15 publicly-owned local transport
companies. Both companies said they will appeal the decision.
BUZZI UNICEM
The controlling shareholders of domestic cement maker SACCI
have accepted Buzzi's binding offer to buy 99.5 percent of the
company, Buzzi said on Friday.
The cement maker holds a board meeting on FY results
(preliminary on Feb. 10).
IPO
Italian post office Poste Italiane is ready to go public
this year, its Chief Executive Francesco Caio told daily Il Sole
24 Ore on Friday. Caio added, however, the group needed a
greenlight from Italy's telecomunication watchdog to implement a
planned overhaul of its postal division.
EI TOWERS
The company said on Friday market regulator Consob had asked
for further information on its bid for rival broadcasting mast
company Rai Way and suspended the terms of the procedure.
Extraordinary shareholders' meeting (1000 GMT).
BANCA SISTEMA
The shareholders of the bank approved on Thursday plans to
list the lender on the Milan stock market.
PRADA
Board meeting on FY results.
