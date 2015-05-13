Italy - Factors to watch on May 13

The following factors could affect Italian markets on Wednesday.

ECONOMY

ISTAT releases flash Q1 2015 GDP (0800 GMT) and April final CPI and HICP data (0900 GMT). * Italy's Treasury has approved a decree that will grant fiscal incentives to pension funds which invest in the economy, Treasury undersecretary Pier Paolo Baretta said on Tuesday.

DEBT

The Treasury sells 5.5-7.0 in bonds with 3-, 7-, 15- and 30-year maturity.

COMPANIES * UBI BANCA

Italy's fifth biggest lender UBI UBI.MI posted a 31 percent rise in its first quarter net profit thanks to strong net commissions and slightly lower loan loss charges.

Conference call with analysts at 1300 GMT.

* ERG

The group said posted a Q1 net profit 34 million euros from pro-forma 30 million euros last year, and lowered its 2015 EBITDA guidance to 330 million euros.

EXOR, PARTNERRE, AXIS

The CEO of PartnerRe shareholder Franklin Mutual Advisers said on Tuesday the sweetened Exor offer for the reinsurer was "clearly superior" to the Axis offer.

PartnerRe Ltd said on Tuesday it had received a revised proposal from Exor, adding it would review the revised Exor proposal.

TELECOM ITALIA, VIVENDI

European media company Vivendi's stake in Telecom Italia is opportunistic and it has no plans to re-enter the telecoms sector, the European media group's CEO said on Tuesday.

MEDIASET

Italy's biggest commercial broadcaster said on Tuesday it expected domestic advertising sales to improve in the second quarter after returning to profit in the first three months of this year.

BANCO POPOLARE

The cooperative lender said on Tuesday its Q1 net profit was 209 million euros while its fully-phased CET 1 capital ratio at the end of March was 11.6 percent.

The bank's CEO said the lender was in talks to sell 250 million euros in bad loans and that he aims to seal sale in up to a month.

BANCA POPOLARE DI MILANO

The bank said on Tuesday its Q1 net rose 5.1 percent to 67.6 million euros. Writedowns on loans and other operations were 74.3 million euros from 85.3 million euros a year earlier. Common Equity Tier 1 ratio was 11.57 percent.

Conference call on Wednesday.

BANCA POPOLARE DELL'EMILIA ROMAGNA

The lender said on Tuesday Q1 net profit was 51.7 million euros while loan writedowns fell 30 percent to 150 million euros.

Conference call on Q1.

BANCA CARIGE

The bank said on Tuesday it posted a net loss of 45.3 million euros in the first quarter versus a net profit of 17.0 million euros a year earlier. Loan writedowns rose 18 percent while pro-forma CET 1 capital ratio stood at 8.4 percent at end-March.

Conference call on Q1 results on Wednesday.

MONCLER

The Italian luxury down jacket maker beat expectations on Tuesday with a 38 percent rise in first-quarter revenues helped by strong performances in North America, Greater China and Japan.

ENEL

State-run Mexican oil company Pemex has signed a memorandum of understanding with Italy's Enel Green Power and Spain's Abengoa to develop a $950 million plant that will supply power to the Pemex's Salina Cruz refinery in southwestern Mexico.

ENEL GREEN POWER

Italy's biggest green energy company said on Tuesday it had reached an accord with Tesla to develop batteries for wind power and solar energy farms.

BRUNELLO CUCINELLI

The Italian luxury group said on Tuesday its core earnings in the first quarter were up 9.5 percent to 19.2 million euroswhile its net profit rose 3.3 percent to 9.3 million euros.

POPOLARE DI VICENZA

The unlisted Italian cooperative bank said on Tuesday Samuele Sorato had resigned as chief executive and managing director.

ENI

Annual general meeting (0800 GMT).

ERG

Releases Q1 results (0600 GMT), followed by conference call (0900 GMT).

UNICREDIT

Annual and extraordinary shareholders' meeting (0800 GMT).

PIRELLI & C.

Board meeting on Q1 results.

SALVATORE FERRAGAMO

Board meeting on Q1 results, followed by conference call (1630 GMT).

TOD'S

Board meeting on Q1 results, followed by conference call (1600 GMT).

