Italy - Factors to watch on May 21

The following factors could affect Italian markets on Tuesday.

Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy. New items are marked with (*).

* TELECOM ITALIA

Franco Bernabe, the chairman of Telecom Italia, met Italian Prime Minister Enrico Letta on Monday to discuss plans to spin off the group's domestic fixed-line network, a source familiar with the situation said late on Monday.

Negotiations for a possible tie-up between the telecoms group and Hutchison Whampoa are stalling, La Repubblica said on Tuesday in an unsourced report. It said shareholders in holding Telco have not received a formal proposal and have not decided what to do yet. The newspaper also said Hutchinson had approached Wind for a tie-up in Italy, but saw its offer rejected.

SAFILO

The group has entered a 10-year licencing agreement with France's Essilor

ATLANTIA

The motorway operator is close to selling its transmission towers to U.S. investors for almost 100 million euros, a source close to the matter said on Monday.

