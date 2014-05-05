Italy - Factors to watch on May 5

The following factors could affect Italian markets on May 5.
Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot
vouch for their accuracy. New items are marked with (*).
ECONOMY
ISTAT releases report on 2014-2015 Italian economy
perspectives (0800 GMT).
ENERGY
Start of two-day G7 Energy meeting in Rome, with EU Energy
Commissioner Gunther Oettinger.
MARKETS
Market regulator Consob holds annual meeting with financial
markets and celebrates 40th anniversary of the creation of the
stock-market watchdog; President Giuseppe Vegas gives speech
(0830 GMT).
COMPANIES
ALITALIA
Alitalia and its creditors are rushing to finalise by
Tuesday a proposal aimed at persuading Gulf-based airline Etihad
to invest in the loss-making Italian carrier, a source with
direct knowledge of the matter told Reuters on Saturday.
One of the options involves hiving off Alitalia's debt into
a separate company. CEO Gabriele Del Torchio is meeting Etihad's
CEO in Abu Dhabi on Tuesday.
Transport Minister Maurizio Lupi was quoted by Italian media
on Sunday as saying that the government could not accept as a
solution for Alitalia the creation of a bad company similar to
that set up at the time of the carrier's privatisation, when the
state absorbed the bad company's losses.
SNAM
Italy has enough stock and sufficient diversified energy
sources to be able to cope if gas supplies from Russia were to
be interrupted due to the current crisis in Ukraine, the CEO of
Italy's gas distributor Snam told an Italian daily on Sunday.
UNICREDIT
Bank expected to formally start on Tuesday procedure to sell
its credit management unit, Il Sole 24 Ore said on Sunday. Five
suitors are still in the run to buy the unit, the paper said.
Amonf those interestes are, according to Il Sole, are:
Prelios together with Fortress, a consortium formed by
Deutsche Bank, Goldman Sachs and TPG, another
consortium formed by CVC-Jupiter and Cerberus and other foreign
funds.
* GENERALI
The insurer is poised to move into corporate lending in
Europe via a joint-deal with Dusseldorf-based bank IKB and local
insurer Gothaer to provide financing to small- and medium-sized
firms in the country, the Financial Times reported on Monday.
Generali is also understood to be exploring an initiative to
lend to companies in its domestic market, probably with a local
bank, the paper said.
* FIAT CHRYSLER AUTOMOBILES
The new industrial plan by Fiat-Chrysler, the first after
the Turin-based car maker took full control of the Detroit-based
group, envisages investments worth 9 billion euros in new Fiat
and Alfa models, La Stampa said quoting Automotive News. The car
group is also planning to spin-off Alfa Romeo, the paper said.
SORIN
Turkey's Alvimedica is interested in a possible acquisition
of Sorin, Alvimedica CEO Cem Boskurt told La Stampa, adding his
company was already in touch with banks and investment funds
that hold stakes in the Italian biomedical company.
INDESIT
U.S. group Whirlpool and Turkey's Arcelick are
interested in buying Indesit, said Il Sole 24 on Sunday.
CIR
Cir's unit Sorgenia is due to meet its creditor banks on
Wednesday to continue talks on how to restructure debt, Corriere
said on Saturday. Sorgenia is saddled by 1.9 billion euros of
debt and risks going bust. The plan to save the company involves
cutting debt by 600 million, issuing a convertible bond worth
200 million euros and launching a capital increase worth 400
million euros.
BANCA POPOLARE DELL'EMILIA ROMAGNA
The bank is mulling a capital increase of up to 800 million
euros, Il Sole 24 Ore said on Saturday. A decision should be
taken on Tuesday, when the bank's board meets.
BANCA MONTE DEI PASCHI DI SIENA
Reverse stock split starts; ends on May 9 (one new ordinary
share for one hundred shares owned).
BANCA POPOLARE DI MILANO
Capital increase starts; ends on May 23.
BANCA CARIGE
Saving shareholders' meeting (0830 GMT).
TELECOM ITALIA MEDIA
Capital reduction by cancellation of 13 (thirteen) shares
every 14 (fourteen) shares owned.
* RCS MEDIAGROUP
The publisher said on Sunday it would propose shareholders
at a meeting on May 8 naming Teresa Cremisi, Chairman and
General Manager of French rival Flammarion, as a new board
member.
* MOLMED
The pharmaceutical group said on Monday that the
placebo-controlled Phase III trial of NGR-hTNF in 400 patients
with malignant pleural mesothelioma had showed a statistically
significant 40 percent improvement of overall survival in half
of the patient population.
FINCANTIERI
State ship builder company holds shareholders' meeting to
approve bourse listing (1000 GMT).
IPOs
Italian property group Statuto will spin off its luxury
hotel unit in order to list it in an initial public offering
expected to value the owner of Venice's Hotel Danieli at more
than 1.5 billion euros, the Financial Times reported on Monday
citing people close to the matter.
Annual general meeting: MERIDIE (0800 GMT), MID
INDUSTRY CAPITAL (0900 GMT), ROSETTI MARINO
(0830 GMT).
Board meetings on Q1 results: BANCO SARDEGNA,
SNAM (press release on May 6), SPACE.
Ex-dividend: ASTM 0.45 euro per share; BANCA
PROFILO 0.003 euro per share; BANCA POPOLARE DI SONDRIO
0.050 euro per share; BANCO DI DESIO E DELLA BRIANZA
0.0214 euro per ordinary share and 0.0364 euro per
saving share; BANCO DI SARDEGNA 0.04 euro per
ordinary share, 0.30 euro per saving share and 0.30 euro per
preference share; CENTRALE DEL LATTE DI TORINO 0.06
euro per share; ENERVIT 0.045 euro per share; ESPRINET
0.089 euro per share; GRUPPO MUTUIONLINE 0.12
euro per share; LEONE FILM GROUP 0.09 euro per share;
SAES GETTERS 0.15000 euro per ordinary share and 0.166626 euro
per saving share; SAVE 0.52008 euro per share, VALSOIA
0.230 euro per share.
For Italian market data and news, click on codes in
brackets:
20 biggest gainers (in percentage)............
20 biggest losers (in percentage).............
FTSE IT allshare index
FTSE Mib index........
FTSE Allstars index...
FTSE Mid Cap index....
Block trades..........
Stories on Italy...... IT-LEN
For pan-European market data and news, click on codes in
brackets:
European Equities speed guide...................
FTSEurofirst 300 index..............................
DJ STOXX index......................................
Top 10 STOXX sectors...........................
Top 10 EUROSTOXX sectors......................
Top 10 Eurofirst 300 sectors...................
Top 25 European pct gainers.......................
Top 25 European pct losers........................
Main stock markets:
Dow Jones............... Wall Street report .....
Nikkei 225............. Tokyo report............
FTSE 100............... London report...........
Xetra DAX............. Frankfurt market stories
CAC-40................. Paris market stories...
World Indices.....................................
Reuters survey of world bourse outlook.........
Western European IPO diary..........................
European Asset Allocation........................
Reuters News at a Glance: Equities...............
Main currency report:...............................