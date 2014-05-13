Italy - Factors to watch on May 13

The following factors could affect Italian markets on Tuesday.

Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy. New items are marked with (*).

POLITICS

Prime Minister Matteo Renzi, Infrastructure Minister Maurizio Lupi, Agriculture Minister Maurizio Martina, Expo 2015 CEO Giuseppe Sala meet on Expo 2015.

ECONOMY

ISTAT releases April final inflation data (0800 GMT).

DEBT

Treasury sells 3.5-4.0 billion euros new 3-year BTP bonds maturing on May 15, 2017, 1.15 percent coupon; 1.75-2.25 billion euros 10th tranche 7-year BTP bonds maturing May 1, 2021, 3.75 percent coupon; 0.5-1.0 billion euros following two 30-year BTP bonds: 24th tranche BTP bonds maturing Feb. 1, 2037, 4.0 percent coupon and 13th tranche BTP bonds maturing Aug. 1, 2034, 5.0 percent coupon. Subscriptions close at 0900 GMT.

COMPANIES

BANKS

The Bank of Italy aims to improve financing conditions for small businesses through new measures that would enable domestic banks to use their current account facilities to secure European Central Bank funding, banking sources said.

* TELECOM ITALIA

Italy's largest telecoms company said on Tuesday first-quarter core profit (EBITDA) fell 8.4 percent to 2.2 billion euros ($3.03 billion), in line with consensus.

* UNICREDIT

UniCredit returned to profit in the first quarter of the year and said bad loans had fallen for the first time since 2008 as the Italian economy shows the first signs of recovery.

UniCredit's talks to sell its operations in Ukraine have slowed because of the political turmoil there and it was difficult to predict the outcome, the Italian bank's chief executive said.

Italy's biggest bank by assets could consider the sale of a minority stake in its Pioneer asset manager should an investor come forward with a development plan for the unit, UniCredit CEO told daily Il Sole 24 Ore.

CEO Federico Ghizzoni also said the bank had picked the restructured loans it would transfer to a vehicle jointly managed with Intesa Sanpaolo and U.S. fund KKR

* BANCA POPOLARE DI MILANO

The co-operative lender's CEO expressed confidence in an interview with Il Sole 24 Ore the Bank of Italy could allow the bank to remove by the end of the summer additional risk-weights currently applied to calculate BPM's capital ratios.

BANCA MONTE DEI PASCHI DI SIENA

Italy's bailed-out lender Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena posted a first quarter loss of 174 million euros, its eight quarterly loss in a row, as charges against loan defaults remained high despite signs of an economic recovery.

The lender expects to meet a February 2015 deadline to fully pay back 29 billion euros in cheap loans it took from the European Central Bank, according to slides posted on its website.

ATLANTIA

Abertis has agreed to buy 306 towers and other communication sites from Italian motorway operator Atlantia for 94.6 million euros, Atlantia said on Monday.

A2A

Moody's said on Monday it had changed A2A's outlook to stable, while affirming its Baa3 rating.

BENI STABILI

Italy's Beni Stabili and two other real estate management funds said on Monday they had signed a letter of intent aimed at merging their businesses.

BRUNELLO CUCINELLI

Italian luxury clothier Brunello Cucinelli said on Monday it was optimistic for 2014 and confident in the appeal of its high quality products and exclusive image to wealthy customers regardless of global political or economic troubles.

* ALITALIA

The Italian government, banks and Alitalia shareholders agreed on Monday that talks should continue with Gulf-based airline Etihad over a potential link-up, a government statement said.

Alitalia's bank creditors have agreed to write off one-third of the Italian airline's debt while the rest will likely be converted into equity, Il Sole 24 Ore reported.

Annual and extraordinary shareholders' meeting:

IMMSI

UNICREDIT

ENEL GREEN POWER

Board meetings on Q1 results: ACQUE POTABILI, AEFFE , AEROPORTO DI FIRENZE, ARNOLDO MONDADORI EDITORE, AUTOGRILL, BANCO DI DESIO E DELLA BRIANZA, BANCO POPOLARE, BIALETTI, CALTAGIRONE, CAMPARI, CAPE LIVE, COBRA, CREDITO VALTELLINESE, EDISON , ERGYCAPITAL, EXPRIVIA, GABETTI PROPERTY SOLUTIONS, IMMSI, LANDI RENZO , MEDIASET, MONRIF, NOVA RE, PININFARINA, POLIGRAFICI EDITORIALE, RISANAMENTO, SABAF, SAES GETTERS, SALVATORE FERRAGAMO, SAVE, TAMBURI INVESTMENT PARTNERS, TAS GROUP, UBI BANCA .

